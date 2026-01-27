BU receives $2M grant to study MedRhythms' MOVIVE device for Parkinson's gait

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston UniversityJan 27 2026

Boston University (BU) today announced it has been awarded a $2 million research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF). The funding will support a clinical study evaluating motor and cognitive factors associated with changes in walking for people with Parkinson's disease who use MedRhythms' MOVIVE (MR-005), a safe, use-at-home medical device that delivers rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS) to support gait rehabilitation and motor function.

This study was funded through The Michael J. Fox Foundation's Personalized Approaches for Understanding, Assessing and Improving Gait in Parkinson's Disease research program, which supports clinical research focused on addressing the wide variability of gait challenges experienced by people with Parkinson's disease. The program prioritizes studies like this one that seek to better understand the motor and cognitive contributors to gait impairment and to inform more tailored approaches to assessment and intervention.

Walking impairments are among the most common and disabling symptoms of Parkinson's disease. This award reflects The Michael J. Fox Foundation's commitment to accelerating scalable, evidence-based approaches, like rhythmic auditory stimulation (RAS), for people living with PD."

Dr. Terry Ellis, Professor and Director of the Center for Neurorehabilitation at Boston University and study's Lead Investigator

MOVIVE delivers personalized, adaptive, music-based RAS that responds in real time to users' walking patterns using shoe-worn gait sensors and algorithm-driven software. By enabling autonomous use in the home, MOVIVE is designed to expand access to neurorehabilitation and support ongoing motor function.

This study will investigate motor and cognitive responses to a three-month, at-home intervention with MOVIVE utilizing a comprehensive set of gait, mobility, and cognitive assessments. Innovative mobile brain imaging using functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) will examine neural substrates that underlie changes in gait performance in a cohort of participants to explore brain-based markers of cognitive load and individual variability in response to RAS-based gait training.

Related Stories

"MedRhythms is honored to support this important study funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation and led by Dr. Terry Ellis of Boston University, a leader in the field" said Brian Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at MedRhythms. "We look forward to the impact that this study may have on advancing important care for people living with Parkinson's disease"

Boston University and MedRhythms have a longstanding research collaboration, including prior feasibility studies of MOVIVE and related technologies. These earlier investigations demonstrated promising outcomes in stride length, walking speed, and gait automaticity.

This study plans to enroll 160 participants at three academic medical centers: Boston University, Washington University in St. Louis, and University of Utah. MedRhythms will provide devices and technical support for the study at no cost to the project.

Source:

Boston University

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unfolding the role of Hsp70 chaperones in neurodegeneration
Medicare Advantage skews hospital readmission penalties
Brain cell precursors show constant myelin-making drive
Study clarifies role of steroids in treating HSV encephalitis
Short naps refresh the brain for better learning
Understanding the trends of various neurological disorders in the Chinese population
Students who game the most show lower diet quality and higher BMI, study finds
Tiny plastic particles may interfere with brain processes implicated in Parkinson’s disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ageing slows brain protein clearance and shifts synaptic waste to microglia