NIH grant advances Indigenous-driven genomic research in Alaska and Oklahoma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of OklahomaJan 27 2026

A transdisciplinary team led by Southcentral Foundation, a Tribal healthcare organization in Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a competitive grant from the National Institutes of Health. Jessica Blanchard, Ph.D., senior research scientist at the University of Oklahoma's Center for Applied Social Research, is a key collaborator on the project, representing the continuation of a longstanding partnership between OU and Southcentral Foundation.

Administered by the National Human Genome Research Institute, the award is funded under the Building Partnerships and Broadening Perspectives to Advance Ethical, Legal, and Social Implications (ELSI) Research (BBAER) Program. The newly funded initiative, Partnerships for Indigenous-led ELSI Research, or PIER, is guided by an all-Indigenous leadership team: Vanessa Hiratsuka, Ph.D. (Diné/Wintu), and Julie Beans, MPH (Yup'ik/Oneida) of Southcentral Foundation. Additional collaboration comes from Blanchard, Susan Trinidad, Ph.D. (University of Washington), and Evan White, Ph.D. (Absentee Shawnee; Laureate Institute for Brain Research). The team has a track record of excellence in American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) community engagement practices that promote research driven by community priorities and values.

To address AI/AN health disparities, genomic research - whether at the community level or via large repositories with data and biological specimens from AI/AN people from a multitude of Tribes - will be conducted from an approach defined by AI/AN communities and led by and in partnership with AI/AN people. PIER will strengthen meaningful collaboration with AI/AN communities and AI/AN-serving health systems in Alaska and Oklahoma with the overall aim of promoting Indigenous-driven approaches to genomic research.

Oftentimes, Tribes are asked to participate in research as partners to universities, and that's great when the partnership meets their needs. But this newly funded work is different in that it is not just tribally-partnered research; it is tribally-led. This grant provides the resources and the time for Southcentral Foundation to determine what kind of research they would like to see happening in service of their communities."

Jessica Blanchard, Ph.D., senior research scientist, University of Oklahoma's Center for Applied Social Research

Among the key initiatives the team excited to announce is a Community Scholars program to support researchers of all career levels interested in pursuing Tribal health research. Those selected as community scholars will join the team and participate in PIER initiatives over the coming years. Calls for applications will be released in February.

The hope for the PIER program is to support research capacity and workforce development at Southcentral Foundation, while promoting Tribally-defined approaches in genomic research that may be useful to Tribal communities across the nation. "This award represents the continuing evolution of work on the ethical, legal and social implications of genomics for American Indian and Alaska Native people and communities we launched as part of the Center for the Ethics of Indigenous Genomic Research in 2016," said OU Paul Spicer, Ph.D., director of the Center for Applied Social Research. "Having our colleagues at Southcentral Foundation take the lead on this project is an overdue but welcome next step. I cannot wait to see where this leads."

Source:

University of Oklahoma

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules