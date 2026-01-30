Particle and chemical emissions raise safety concerns in 3D printing

When the manufacture of plastic products moves into ordinary homes, new health problems arise, including emissions of particles and chemicals. Together with industry, researchers at örebro University are working to increase knowledge and safety in 3D printing. "We often underestimate what we cannot see," says Andi Alijagic, researcher at örebro University, about the safer use of 3D printers.



"We can't say that 3D printing is inherently bad, but we can't say it's inherently safe either. Our goal is not to halt the use of 3D printers. Rather, we want to contribute to making their use safer by understanding the health effects of the particles and chemicals they emit," says Andi Alijagic, docent in biology and researcher in toxicology.



Millions of people today use 3D printers at home, at school, and in industry. There are many advantages to using 3D printers: less waste, more efficient production, and better-adapted products.



"3D printing is an essential technology for sustainable, modern manufacturing. With the right knowledge, monitoring, and regulations, society can benefit greatly from this technology without risking human or environmental health," says Andi Alijagic.



In the NanoSafety2 project at örebro University, researchers are collaborating with industry to develop a framework for measuring particle and chemical emissions and assessing their effects on the human body, as well as for making production safer through health and safety instructions, safer materials, and better-designed 3D printing processes.

Awareness of the risks is low

Few schools have staff who can assess the risks associated with the materials used in their 3D printers. Families who purchase a 3D printer that manufactures plastic parts - whether in the kitchen or living room - rarely have adequate ventilation for its use.



"We currently have no way of knowing what long-term effects arise from the use of 3D printers in industry or in the home," explains Andi Alijagic.



"Only after long-term measurements and tests will we know more. At the same time, new plastic and metal materials and methods are being developed all the time, which may entail new risks," explains Andi Alijagic.



Although there are no specific threshold values for 3D printers, there are guideline values for particles in the working environment. In Finland, such guidelines are already used to assess the risks of particle emissions from various processes, including 3D printing.