Sporadic Nipah virus cases highlight importance of global surveillance

The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, is monitoring reports of a Nipah virus outbreak in India and emphasizes that such cases, while very concerning and serious, are not unexpected or unprecedented. Sporadic Nipah virus infections have occurred almost annually in parts of South Asia, particularly in India and Bangladesh, and do not indicate a new or escalating global threat.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic pathogen carried by fruit bats, with human infections typically linked to localized exposure, such as contact with infected animals or contaminated food. Human-to-human transmission can occur but remains rare and usually requires very close contact during acute illness.

"Overall, the risk of regional or global spread of Nipah virus is very low," said Professor Linfa Wang, PhD, Director of the GVN Center of Excellence at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. "Similar outbreaks have occurred repeatedly in India and Bangladesh, driven largely by specific cultural and environmental factors rather than sustained human transmission."

Countries with strong public-health systems and surveillance capacity are well positioned to mitigate the risk posed by Nipah virus through early detection, clinical awareness, and rapid diagnostics.

GVN is monitoring the situation closely through its network of Affiliates and Centers of Excellence, including the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Kerala, a GVN Affiliate through the Centers of Excellence at University College Dublin and Hokkaido University. Researchers at IAV are engaged in Nipah virus research, surveillance, and development of new diagnostic testing.

While there are currently no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments for Nipah virus, promising candidates have shown effectiveness in animal studies. Professor Wang said, "Progress depends on sustained public-good investment and international cooperation."

The Global Virus Network underscores that the current outbreak does not represent a global emergency, but it does highlight the ongoing importance of surveillance, diagnostics, and globally connected scientific networks to detect and defend against emerging infectious threats.