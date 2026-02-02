Aging alters social preferences through distinct brain mechanisms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceFeb 2 2026

The loss of social connectedness as people age increases the odds of cognitive-related disorders and can worsen health outcomes in older populations. But is there a direct relationship between social behavior and cognition? Subhadeep Dutta Gupta, Peter Rapp, and colleagues, from the National Institute on Aging, developed a rat model to probe social cognition in the aging brain. 

As presented in their eNeuro paper, the researchers used 169 young and aged male rats to discover that while older rats were as social as younger ones, a subpopulation largely favored familiar peers over new ones. This preference was unrelated to differences in spatial memory, anxiety-like behavior, or motor abilities. Notably, smelling ability, which is important for social interaction in rodents, was also unrelated to peer preferences. Altering how neurons talk to each other using a noninvasive technique reversed social preferences in older rats, enhancing their approach towards new peers. 

According to the researchers, these findings suggest that aging may influence social behavior through a distinct, potentially modifiable neural system that is at least partly separate from mechanisms underlying age-related spatial memory decline. The researchers emphasize that their preclinical work provides not only a good tool to understand how the brain ages through a "social" lens, but also valuable insight into approaches for maintaining healthy aging. Future work will focus on assessing social networks in the brain as older rats interact with peers to unveil what neural mechanisms support different social behaviors, which could inform treatment interventions early on in the aging process. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0422-25.2025

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tiny plastic particles may interfere with brain processes implicated in Parkinson’s disease
Scientists offer new insight into how common parasite T. gondii causes disease
Older adults' driving habits may provide early warning signs of cognitive decline or dementia
Pancreatic and 'skinny fat' linked to brain health risks
Research reveals dual impact of brain stimulation on people with depression and anxiety
People with ME/CFS and Long COVID experience disruption to brain connectivity
Silencing a specific brain circuit can prevent and reverse chronic pain
Ageing slows brain protein clearance and shifts synaptic waste to microglia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Menopause associated with reduced brain volume and increased anxiety symptoms