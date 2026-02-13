Siemens Healthineers and Mayo Clinic expand partnership to fight neurodegenerative disease, cancer

Siemens Healthineers and Mayo Clinic are expanding their strategic collaboration to enhance patient care for neurodegenerative disease and the management of prostate cancer and metastatic liver tumors. The two organizations have signed an agreement that will improve care for people with those diseases and expand access to new imaging and interventional technologies.

Initial areas for collaboration include:

Neurodegenerative disease: Developing and bringing to clinical use artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled MRI protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy and patient monitoring.

Developing and bringing to clinical use artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled MRI protocols for improved diagnostic accuracy and patient monitoring. Surgical care pathway innovation: Applying digital twin technologies to re-imagine how patients experience surgery, enhancing their care and improving operational efficiency.

Applying digital twin technologies to re-imagine how patients experience surgery, enhancing their care and improving operational efficiency. Prostate cancer: Jointly investigating the role of AI in minimizing biopsies and ways to integrate minimally invasive, advanced imaging into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

Jointly investigating the role of AI in minimizing biopsies and ways to integrate minimally invasive, advanced imaging into diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Minimally invasive, image-guided interventional suites: Creating spaces to use the latest image-guided technologies for the precise detection and treatment of liver metastases.

Creating spaces to use the latest image-guided technologies for the precise detection and treatment of liver metastases. Ultra-high-field MRI innovation center: Using ultra-high-field MRI protocols, taking advantage of the technology's high resolution and enhanced contrast, for diagnostic and surgical planning in patients with complex neurological diseases.

Using ultra-high-field MRI protocols, taking advantage of the technology's high resolution and enhanced contrast, for diagnostic and surgical planning in patients with complex neurological diseases. Whole Body PET/CT & PET/MR innovation center: Using whole-bodyPET/CT emphasizing theranostics treatment for certain cancers, with simultaneous anatomical and metabolic MR imaging, to enable precise diagnostic and therapeutic planning.

Our goal is to make care more precise, less invasive and more responsive to each patient's needs. By expanding our collaboration, we can bring advanced imaging, artificial intelligence and innovative treatment approaches directly into everyday clinical care, potentially helping patients receive earlier diagnoses, more personalized treatment plans and better outcomes." Eric Williamson, M.D., professor and chair, Diagnostic Radiology, Mayo Clinic

Added John Kowal, president and head of the Americas at Siemens Healthineers: "Improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative disease and cancer is core to our purpose as a company. Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic creates significant opportunities to help extend the quantity and quality of patients' lives."