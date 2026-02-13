Whole-heart mapping captures arrhythmias in a single heartbeat

The UPV and Corify Care present the first whole-heart mapping technology that provides a comprehensive view of cardiac arrhythmias in a single heartbeat.

A team from the Universitat Politècnica de València and the company Corify Care has made a major breakthrough in cardiac electrophysiology with the publication of its patented Global Volumetric Mapping technology in the journal Nature Communications Medicine. The publication validates the first system capable of simultaneously mapping all four chambers of the heart, providing physicians with a comprehensive, real-time view of arrhythmias that current solutions cannot offer.

Experts from Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital, the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona-University of Barcelona, IDIBAPS-August Pi Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and the Biomedical Research Network Centre for Cardiovascular Diseases (CIBERCV) also participated in this study.

Current mapping systems analyse the heart chamber by chamber, forcing clinicians to infer what they cannot see. Corify Care's technology, developed in the laboratories of the ITACA Institute at the UPV, changes this paradigm. This evolution of the Corify system, which mapped the heart's surface, now allows visualisation of the heart's interior, including the walls and septum. Its technology provides a map of the entire heart in a single heartbeat, revealing how arrhythmias move through the heart wall and between chambers, before and during ablation.

It's about visibility and confidence. We give doctors the whole picture from the start, not fragments. A global view means faster decisions, more targeted ablations and the potential to reduce the time and complexity of the procedure." Andreu Climent, PhD, CEO of Corify Care and researcher at the UPV

Designed for the electrophysiology laboratory of the future

The Corify Care system uncovers arrhythmia pathways that are often missed by conventional tools, including circuits located deep within the heart wall or spanning multiple chambers. By eliminating blind spots, the platform helps clinicians address complex cases with greater efficiency and predictability.

'For the first time, we can non-invasively see the heart as it truly behaves: holistically,' said Felipe Atienza, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Head of Cardiology at Gregorio Marañón University General Hospital. 'This has significant implications for workflow, clinical outcomes, and scalability in electrophysiology laboratories.'

Jorge Vicente-Puig, PhD, lead author of the study, adds that this research demonstrates that a volumetric approach is essential for true arrhythmia characterization: 'We have overcome the mathematical limitations of the past to deliver a complete 3D physiological image.'

Regulatory status and next steps

The ACORYS® system is CE marked and is currently under review by the FDA to meet regulatory requirements in the US market. Corify Care is actively advancing integrations with leading catheter navigation platforms to enable a seamless hybrid workflow and is developing several lines of research, including volumetric analysis. These will be presented at the AF Symposium 2026 in Boston.