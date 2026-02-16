Infant bifidobacteria may protect against childhood allergies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetFeb 16 2026

Certain gut bacteria in infants may reduce the risk of developing allergies later in childhood. This is the finding of new research from the ALADDIN study at Karolinska Institutet, published in Nature Microbiology.

During the first few months, a child's gut flora develops rapidly. The study followed children from birth to five years of age to see how early bacteria are linked to allergy antibodies (IgE) in the blood.

The researchers analysed series of faecal samples from children and their mothers using advanced DNA technology and simultaneously measured various lactic acids produced by the bacteria.

The results were clear: children who had high levels of bifidobacteria producing aromatic lactic acids at an early age developed fewer allergy antibodies. One of the most significant was the lactic acid 4-hydroxyphenyl lactate (4-OH-PLA). These children also had a lower risk of atopic eczema at two years of age.

Of the factors that favour the 'good' bacteria, three proved to be particularly important: Vaginal delivery, exclusive breastfeeding during the first two months, contact with older siblings early in life. These situations seem to help the protective bifidobacteria establish themselves.

The study shows that the presence of the right gut flora early in life can reduce the risk of allergies. If we can find ways to support these bacteria in infants, perhaps through diet, breastfeeding or other methods, this could eventually become a new tool for preventing allergies."

Johan Alm, pediatrician and researcher at the Department of Clinical Research and Education, Södersjukhuset, Karolinska Institutet

Related Stories

In laboratory experiments, the researchers were able to show that the lactic acid 4-OH-PLA reduced IgE production in immune cells by approximately 60 per cent. This suggests that the bacteria are not only 'present' but actively influence the immune system.

The study is a collaboration between Karolinska Institutet, Technical University of Denmark and several international research groups. The study was funded by the Swedish Research Council, Region Stockholm and several foundations, among others. 

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Myers, P. N., et al. (2026). Early-life colonization by aromatic-lactate-producing bifidobacteria lowers the risk of allergic sensitization. Nature Microbiology. DOI: 10.1038/s41564-025-02244-9. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-025-02244-9

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Engineered Listeria boosts innate immunity against cancer
Specialized palliative care shows potential to enhance well-being in pediatric cancer patients
Global report highlights inequities in pediatric palliative care
Australian researchers develop a new way to target deadly, drug-resistant bacteria
COVID vaccination during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental problems in children
Distinct microbial signature identified in pediatric Crohn's disease
Parenting style shapes adolescent alcohol and drug use
Lack of pediatric data restricts use of life-saving antibiotics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Children’s cooperative behaviors align with cultural norms over time