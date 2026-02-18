Axol Bioscience acquires ophthalmology business from Newcells Biotech

Axol Bioscience Ltd. (Axol), a leading provider of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies for drug discovery and research, today announced that it has acquired the ophthalmology business of Newcells Biotech (Newcells), a leading drug discovery partner specializing in the development of in vitro models and bespoke assay services.

The acquisition of Newcells' ophthalmology business includes its specialist team, facilities and intellectual property related to supply of proprietary iPSC-derived products and ophthalmology research services to biopharma, biotechnology and CRO customers across Europe and the United States. Developed over more than a decade, the platforms encompass advanced retinal organoids and 2D retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) models designed to support preclinical research and translational drug development.

Growing investment in research to discover new therapeutics for eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and rare disease has driven Axol's strategic expansion into ophthalmology with the acquisition of Phenocell in October 2024. The acquisition of Newcells' ophthalmology business further strengthens the company's position as the leading independent provider of iPSC-derived in vitro models for ophthalmology drug discovery, gene therapy development, and retinal safety and toxicity studies.

The news follows Axol's recent $2.8 million financing, led by US life sciences investor BroadOak Capital Partners, which is supporting expansion of its US commercial operations, product development and manufacturing scale-up.

Following our recent financing and continued strong revenue growth, we are executing on a clear strategy to scale Axol internationally and deepen our scientific capabilities. The addition of Newcells' retinal organoid business is our third acquisition in five years and significantly enhances our ophthalmology offering, combining complementary expertise and intellectual property to create the most comprehensive independent portfolio of iPSC-derived retinal models globally." Liam Taylor, CEO, Axol Bioscience

"Newcells has developed a highly sophisticated and scalable retinal organoid platform focused on predictive, human-relevant iPSC-derived retinal models that are recognised across the industry. Integrating this capability with Axol's existing ophthalmology portfolio enables us to offer a broader, more physiologically relevant toolkit to support research. As drug developers increasingly seek predictive human models to de-risk programs earlier, this acquisition further positions Axol at the forefront of ophthalmology drug discovery and safety testing" said Florian Regent, Head of Ophthalmology, Axol Bioscience.

Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.