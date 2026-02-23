New EANM award supports alpha radioligand therapy research

Applications are now open for the 2026 EANM Young Scientist Network Award. This new research award, supported by Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis company), aims to accelerate innovative research in alpha radioligand therapy (α-RLT) in prostate cancer. Winners will be recognized across three award categories: Platinum (40,000 euros), Gold (20,000 euros), and Silver (10,000 euros) awards.

Alpha radioligand therapy is rapidly emerging as a transformative frontier in precision oncology, and we strongly believe in the talent of researchers at the beginning of their careers in this field. This award was designed to nurture their growth by pairing research excellence with structured training, mentorship, and collaborative networking opportunities." Paola Anna Erba, EANM President

Shaping the future of prostate cancer

EANM invites applications from early career researchers - PhD candidates, postdoctoral fellows, junior faculty, and clinicians-in-training - who are within 10 years of their terminal degree and affiliated with an institution in an EANM member country.

Applicants must submit a project proposal aimed at offering clinically meaningful advances to prostate cancer treatment with the use of α-RLT. Priority areas include optimising clinical use, tailoring the treatment to individual patients, and identifying patients who might benefit the most from it. The deadline for application is May 18, 2026, at 23:59 CEST via [email protected].