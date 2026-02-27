Toddler thrives after receiving newly FDA-approved cochlear implant system

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NYU LangoneFeb 27 2026

Six months after becoming the first patient in the United States to receive a newly FDA-approved cochlear implant system, 18-month-old Nene Gudavadze is responding to sound, dancing to music, and saying her first words.

Nene, who lives in Brooklyn with her parents, underwent surgery at NYU Langone Health in August after being diagnosed with severe bilateral sensorineural hearing loss. She had failed multiple newborn hearing screenings, something her parents initially hoped was temporary.

"No one in our large extended family had ever experienced hearing loss, so it came as a big shock," said Nene's mother, Natia Kikutadze. "It was an emotional and uncertain time for us, but we also had hope."

After evaluation at NYU Langone's Cochlear Implant Center, the family learned that Nene was a candidate for the new technology from Cochlear Limited, which is cleared for children as young as 9 months. Early implantation is associated with improved speech and language outcomes, and research indicates that many children who receive cochlear implants before the age of 1 year develop vocabulary and communication skills within the typical range by school age.

The Nucleus Nexa System that Nene received is the first cochlear implant designed with upgradable firmware, similar to the way smartphones receive updates. Instead of requiring patients to switch to a new external processor to benefit from advances and innovation in sound processing, many improvements can be delivered through firmware updates to their implant, reducing the need for hardware changes as children grow. The update-ready design is intended to give young patients more consistent access to evolving technology throughout their lives. It is also approved for use in adults who qualify for cochlear implants.

 

"For patients like Nene, the earlier we can give them access to sound, the better their chances of developing speech on time and engaging with the world around them," said William H. Shapiro, AuD, co-director of the Cochlear Implant Center. "Our role is not just fitting the device, but also guiding families through every stage of the process."

Related Stories

NYU Langone's Cochlear Implant Center, one of the earliest programs of its kind in the country, provides coordinated care that spans evaluation, surgery, audiologic programming, and ongoing speech-language support. The center sees several hundred patients each year and participates in research that helps refine implant candidacy and early intervention strategies.

In the months since activation, Nene has begun to respond to everyday sounds and is developing early speech patterns. "She's saying things like 'mama,' 'babu,' and she tries to sing in her own way," her mother said. "Whenever she hears music, she immediately starts dancing. We are very happy with her progress."

Her parents remain focused on helping Nene continue to grow, hear, and communicate.

"This surgery was a new beginning for her," her mother said. "We're doing everything we can to help her connect with the world."

Source:

NYU Langone

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Reducing maternal smoking during pregnancy could lower hypertension rates in children
NCCN publishes new guidelines for management of pediatric soft tissue sarcomas
New study uncovers link between pediatric OSA and higher risk of viral infections
Study reveals unexpected role of TMC proteins in deafness
Musicians experience higher rates of tinnitus, hearing loss, and hyperacusis than non-musicians
Infant bifidobacteria may protect against childhood allergies
AI model forecasts bone removal in cochlear implant surgery
Specific neurobiological link identified between hearing loss and cognitive decline

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Parenting style shapes adolescent alcohol and drug use