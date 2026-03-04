Enhancing myelination may help sustain therapeutic effects of psychedelic-assisted PTSD treatment

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is not only characterized by strongly encoded traumatic memories, but also by disrupted coordination across brain networks. New research shows that treatment with psychedelic drugs triggers a large-scale reconfiguration of brain network dynamics driven by the remodeling of myelin—the neuronal insulation layer. The findings from the novel study in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, show enhancing myelination might be a viable strategy to augment or sustain the therapeutic effects of psychedelic-assisted treatments for PTSD and related disorders.

Psilocybin and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) produce rapid clinical effects in patients with PTSD. However, durable benefits require circuit-level stabilization. As the underlying cellular mechanisms remain incompletely understood, the current study identifies myelin as the missing link bridging the short-lived psychedelic experience and longer-term maintenance of healthier neural network dynamics. The study shows that activity-dependent oligodendrogenesis and myelin remodeling can tune the disrupted timing and persistent response to threat observed in PTSD by synchronizing and harmonizing the rhythm of brain circuits.



John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry, explains, "The focus of psychedelic and MDMA research has been the effects of these drugs on neurons and neuroplasticity. This work has largely ignored a potentially important role for other cell types in the neurobiology of their therapeutic effects. Oligodendrocytes play a number of roles in the brain, which produce the myelin that insulates neurons. Subgroups of oligodendrocytes take up glutamate and contribute to glutamate homeostasis, protecting the brain from neurotoxicity. Another group of oligodendrocytes is involved in immune and inflammatory functions in the brain."



Researchers used a rat model of contextual fear conditioning and administered repeated low doses of psilocybin or MDMA. They then quantified anxiety-like and exploration behaviors and assessed spatial learning and memory.



The results showed that anxiety-like behaviors were reduced—a shift accompanied by changes in oligodendrocyte biology and multi-omic (genetic) signatures towards myelin remodeling in the dentate gyrus (part of the hippocampus, the brain's memory center).

To test whether myelin integrity was simply associated with behavioral change—or actually required for it—we combined the drug interventions with models that either damaged brain insulation (demyelination) or chemically enhanced it (promyelination) to see how these changes affected recovery." Mehmet Bostancıklıoğlu, PhD, lead investigator, Department of Physiology, Gaziantep University Faculty of Medicine, Gaziantep, Turkey