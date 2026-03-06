Mussel-inspired adhesive prevents organ rejection

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pohang University of Science & TechnologyMar 6 2026

A new technology has been developed to suppress immune rejection, the biggest challenge in organ transplantation, without causing systemic side effects. A research team from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) and Ewha Womans University has developed the "Immune-Shield" technology, which directly sprays immunosuppressants onto the surface of organs using mussel-derived adhesive protein.

These findings were recently published in the Journal of Controlled Release, an international academic journal in the fields of pharmacology and drug delivery.

Organ transplantation is the most effective treatment for restoring organs damaged by accidents or diseases. However, there is a critical global shortage of transplantable organs. While xenotransplantation-the transplantation of animal organs into humans-has gained attention as an alternative, immune rejection remains a major challenge, as the human immune system recognizes transplanted organs as foreign invader.

To prevent this, patients must continuously take immunosuppressants. However, oral or injection-based administration distributes the drugs throughout the body, which can lead to serious side effects such as kidney toxicity and increased risk of infection. This paradoxical situation repeats itself: drugs intended to preserve organs actually weaken the patient's immune system.

The research team, led by Professor Hyung Joon Cha (Department of Chemical Engineering and School of Convergence Science and Technology) at POSTECH, along with Ph.D. candidates Sangmin Lee and Hyun Tack Woo, Dr. Geunho Choi, and Professor Kye Il Joo of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at Ewha Womans University, focused on delivering drugs directly to transplanted organs rather than systemically throughout whole body.

The research team developed a technique that leverages the principle of mussels' strong adhesiveness even underwater to directly attach microscopic gel particles containing immunosuppressants to the surface of organs. This method involves coating the surface of biological tissues using adhesive microgels, which the team named "Immune-Shield."

Related Stories

The "Immune-Shield" is applied via a spray method. This system stably coats even wet organ surfaces, and the microgels remain on the surface to slowly release the immunosuppressant. By forming an invisible protective layer on the organ, the system ensures the drug is delivered specifically to the transplant site instead of spreading through the bloodstream to the rest of the body.

In xenotransplantation experiments, the application of the "Immune-Shield" significantly reduced immune cell infiltration and inflammatory responses, significantly extending the survival of transplanted tissues. This finding is significant in that it demonstrated that an immunosuppressive effect was more than twofold higher than that of conventional drug delivery methods.

We propose a strategy to solve the long-standing challenge of immunosuppressants by using mussel adhesive protein, an original biomaterial developed in Korea. Since the spray method allows for easy application to complex organ surfaces, it is expected to serve as a key technology to increase the success rate in the field of xenograft transplantation in the future."

Hyung Joon Cha, Study Lead and Professor, Pohang University of Science & Technology

Source:

Pohang University of Science & Technology

Journal reference:

Lee, S., et al. (2026). Sprayable proteinic adhesive microgel-based immunosuppressive therapeutic coating for effective xenograft transplantation. Journal of Controlled Release. DOI: 10.1016/j.jconrel.2025.114468. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S016836592501082X.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Leading CROs and CDMOs turn to mass photometry for rapid protein, mRNA and viral vector analytics
NIH grant supports Oklahoma researcher investigating protein linked to lupus
How are GLP-1 drugs reshaping treatment for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease?
Can GLP-1 drugs slow neurodegeneration? New review finds promising signals but limited clinical proof
Gut microbiome may shape response to GLP-1 drugs, new review suggests
Protein linked to Parkinson's may drive faster Alzheimer's disease progression in women
How GLP-1 drugs affect the body beyond weight loss and glucose control
Study identifies antiviral protein IFN-γ as a potential biomarker for Long COVID fatigue

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Short-duration psychedelic therapy shows promise for major depression treatment