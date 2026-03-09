New collaboration aims to accelerate biomedical innovation and education

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) and Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) have announced a new collaborative research partnership designed to accelerate biomedical innovation through joint research programs, faculty collaboration, and expanded student training opportunities.

The agreement establishes a framework for long-term collaboration between the two Southern California institutions, enabling interdisciplinary research initiatives, reciprocal faculty affiliations, shared laboratory infrastructure, and expanded educational programs.

The collaboration will support research across multiple areas of biomedical innovation, including biomaterials, cell engineering, drug delivery technologies, medical devices, and personalized medicine.

This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing scientific discovery through collaboration. By combining the complementary expertise of our institutions, we can accelerate the development of technologies that improve patient care while providing meaningful research opportunities for students and scientists." Stewart Han, President, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The partnership will allow researchers from both institutions to pursue joint grant proposals, collaborative research projects, and co-authored publications. Scientists will also gain reciprocal access to specialized research infrastructure, including laboratory space, core instrumentation, libraries, and animal research facilities.

The collaboration will also create new opportunities for PhD student training and mentorship. KGI doctoral students will have the opportunity to conduct research in Terasaki Institute laboratories under the supervision of principal investigators, strengthening hands-on research training and interdisciplinary collaboration.

"Collaborative partnerships are essential to advancing innovation in the life sciences," said Dr. Loren Martin, Associate Vice Provost of Research, Innovation, and Partnerships at Keck Graduate Institute. "Working with the Terasaki Institute will expand opportunities for our faculty and students to engage in impactful research while strengthening the connection between discovery and real-world application."

The institutions will also collaborate on scientific symposia, speaker series, and summer research programs for undergraduate and high school students.

The partnership will be guided by a joint Collaborative Research Steering Committee, which will coordinate research initiatives, identify funding opportunities, and evaluate progress of the collaboration. The agreement will initially run for three years, with the potential for renewal as new research programs develop.