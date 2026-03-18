Obesity in childhood may limit future income and opportunities

Childhood obesity may be quietly undermining one of the central promises of American life.

A study by a Rutgers researcher has found that children who are obese are far less likely to climb the economic ladder as adults, raising concerns that a rising health problem also could deny many young Americans the chance to achieve the American dream.

"Childhood obesity isn't just a health crisis," said Yanhong Jin, a professor with the Department of Agricultural, Food and Resource Economics at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences and a coauthor of the study. "It is an economic mobility crisis."

The research, published in the Journal of Population Economics, examined how childhood obesity affects intergenerational mobility, which measures whether children grow up to earn more than their parents.

The study draws on data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, often called Add Health, a nationwide project that has followed thousands of Americans from adolescence into adulthood for more than two decades. The study is composed of a nationally representative sample of more than 20,000 adolescents who were in grades 7 through 12 during the 1994-1995 school year, and have been followed for six waves of data collection to date, with the most recent wave from 2022 to 2025. The dataset includes information about participants' health, education, income and genetic markers linked to body weight.

Jin conducted the study with economists Maoyong Fan of Ball State University and Man Zhang of Renmin University in China.

Using the Add Health data allowed researchers to explore the question in a new way. The study includes genetic information that helped the team separate the effect of obesity itself from other factors such as family income or neighborhood conditions.

The results were striking. Adults who were obese as children ended up much lower on the national income ladder than those who had a normal weight as children. A child is considered obese if their Body Mass Index is at or above the 95th percentile for children of the same age and sex, based on standardized growth charts.

"If children are obese compared with normal weight children, assuming everything else is the same, their income ranking is about 20 percentile points lower relative to their parents," Jin said.

The researchers then examined why that economic gap appears to emerge over time.

"The evidence points to lower educational attainment, persistent health problems and disadvantages within the labor market," said Fan, a coauthor of the study. "These include higher reported job discrimination and adverse occupational sorting."

For Jin, an agricultural and health economist, the topic carries personal meaning. As a first-generation immigrant from China, she said she has long been interested in the idea that each generation should have a chance to do better than the one before.

Her interest in intergenerational mobility deepened as she began thinking about the American dream and whether children today still have the same chances their parents had.

"We wanted to explore the link between childhood conditions and intergenerational mobility to see what we can do," she said.

The researchers also found that people who were obese as children were less likely to live in neighborhoods with strong economic opportunities later in life. They were less likely to live in areas with higher average incomes and less likely to live in communities with low poverty rates.

Most previous research on economic mobility has focused on neighborhood conditions and family background. Jin said her team wanted to explore another factor that had received less attention.

Studies that focused on the long-term impacts of obesity were more likely to examine its relationship with social stigma and educational attainment.

"But few have considered its relationship to intergenerational mobility," Jin said.

The effects weren't the same for everyone. The study found that the economic penalty linked to childhood obesity was larger for girls than for boys. It also was stronger among children from low-income families and among those who grew up in the South and Midwest.

Jin said the findings highlight the importance of preventing obesity early in life. Many policies focus on treating obesity after it develops, but the research suggests that prevention in childhood before it develops could have long-term benefits for both health and economic opportunity.

"If you are obese in childhood, for whatever the reason, you have a penalty in your adult economic status," Jin said.

For policymakers, the study offers a broader way to think about the issue, the researchers said. Childhood obesity has often been viewed mainly as a medical concern. The research suggests that, if left unaddressed, childhood obesity may also shape economic opportunity and social mobility for decades to come.

"Interventions that reduce childhood obesity can deliver benefits well beyond lowering medical spending," said coauthor Zhang. "They can support higher educational attainment, improve job prospects and increase upward economic mobility for the next generation."