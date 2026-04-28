Study finds season of entry impacts childhood obesity outcomes

Childhood obesity remains a major health challenge, and effective interventions often depend on more than nutritional advice or exercise plans alone. Daily structure, family routines, school schedules, and holiday disruptions can influence how children eat, move, sleep, and spend time on screens. In the Southern Hemisphere, summer holidays can create long periods of reduced routine, making healthy habits more difficult to maintain. While seasonal patterns have been discussed in international studies, evidence from New Zealand has been limited. On the basis of these challenges, more in-depth research is needed to determine whether the season of program entry affects obesity intervention outcomes among children and adolescents.



Researchers from the University of Auckland, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, Chiang Mai University, Curtin University, and associated institutions reported (DOI: 10.1007/s12519-025-01016-z) conducted the study online on February 6, 2026, in the World Journal of Pediatrics. The team analyzed 397 children and adolescents enrolled in Whānau Pakari, a multidisciplinary, community-based healthy lifestyle program in New Zealand, to test whether the season at enrollment influenced changes in BMI outcomes over the first six months of intervention.



This study combined traditional statistical models with random forest analysis to examine outcomes among participants aged 3.7 to 16.8 years. Overall, 68% of the patients had lower BMI standard deviation scores at six months, with a mean reduction of 0.16. However, the pattern changed when the season was considered. Children who entered summer, autumn, and winter all experienced meaningful improvements in BMI, whereas those who entered spring did not experience significant decreases. Compared with spring entrants, autumn and winter starters experienced greater decreases, and summer starters showed a similar trend. The researchers suggest that spring participants may be disadvantaged because their first six months of treatment include the long summer school holiday, a period often marked by less routine and weaker engagement. The program still produced broader benefits, including lower sweet drink intake, more physical activity, less screen time, and modest gains in fruit and vegetable intake. Random forest modeling added another layer: higher baseline BMI and younger age were the strongest predictors of improvement, but once lifestyle changes were included, the season of entry became more influential than any single reported behavior.



"This study points to a practical but often overlooked truth: timing can shape treatment success," the findings suggest. "A child entering a program just before a long, unstructured holiday may face a very different path from one starting at a more stable time of year. This means that weaker short-term results do not necessarily reflect lower motivation or poorer program quality. Instead, they may reveal how strongly children's health behaviors are tied to routine, supervision, and the everyday structure that school terms provide."



The implications extend beyond one program in New Zealand. For clinicians, schools, and public health planners, the results of this study suggest that obesity interventions may work better when timing is developed into program design. Holiday-specific support, extra contact during breaks, and longer follow-up windows may help prevent seasonal bias and improve equity in outcomes. The work also warns against judging a program's value too quickly at a single six-month checkpoint. In pediatric obesity care, success is not only about weight loss in the narrow sense but also about slowing unhealthy weight gain while supporting healthier routines during growth.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences Journal reference: Derraik, J. G. B., et al. (2026). Seasonal variation in BMI outcomes at 6 months: secondary analyses of a multidisciplinary healthy lifestyle programme for children and adolescents with obesity. World Journal of Pediatrics. DOI: 10.1007/s12519-025-01016-z. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12519-025-01016-z