Study links androgens to aggressive childhood brain tumor growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineMar 25 2026

An international team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Hospital, McGill University and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has discovered what drives the growth of a lethal pediatric brain tumor called Posterior Fossa Type A (PFA) ependymoma.

The researchers report in the journal Nature that androgens, commonly known as male hormones, promote the growth of PFA ependymomas but not other brain tumors. Importantly, blocking androgen signaling reduces tumor proliferation. The findings open the possibility of a novel treatment approach for this currently untreatable childhood cancer.

"What drives PFA ependymoma's growth has remained a mystery for quite some time," said co-first author Dr. Jiao Zhang, assistant professor of pediatrics – hematology/oncology at Baylor and Texas Children's. "As opposed to other lethal brain tumors, this cancer lacks clear genetic drivers, which has delayed the development of effective therapies. In the current work, we studied the tumor from a different angle."

Previous studies have shown that most PFA ependymoma patients are male and that their survival is lower than females'. Yet the mechanisms underlying these sex differences remain unknown. It is also known that, in populations at the same early developmental stage, female brain cells appear to be further along in their development than those from males.

"Sex differences play an important role in cancer growth," Zhang said. "We decided to study whether sex differences could explain why boys are more vulnerable than girls to PFA ependymoma. Understanding how sex‑specific factors contribute to PFA tumor progression and therapeutic response could potentially help us develop better treatments to improve survival and quality of life for affected children."

Working with animal models and cancer cells grown in the lab, the team investigated whether the sex differences that have been observed in the susceptibility to PFA ependymoma depended on the sex chromosomes – XX for females and XY for males – or on sex hormones – androgens in males and estradiol or progesterone in females.

"We found that, as it occurs in normal brain cells, PFA ependymoma cells are less developed in males than in female patients," Zhang said. "This difference is driven by androgens, which keep these tumor cells in a less-developed, growth‑prone state. We did not observe any differences attributable to chromosomal factors, and female sex hormones did not change PFA cell growth compared with controls."

Related Stories

Further studies supported this observation by showing that androgen supplementation promotes the growth of PFA ependymoma and enhances their less-developed properties.

"Our study provides a biological basis for understanding the long-recognized sex differences in PFA ependymoma." said co-corresponding author Dr. Claudia Kleinman, professor in the department of human genetics and investigator at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, McGill University.

"We reveal a previously unknown link between early hormone exposure and tumor formation, and we suggest that anti-androgen therapies could be a promising treatment option for this devastating disease," said co-corresponding author Dr. Kulandaimanuvel Antony Michealraj, assistant professor of neurological surgery at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

"Our findings have potential clinical implications as they suggest that androgen‑blocking therapies may represent a rational direction for future targeted treatment strategies," said co-corresponding author Dr. Michael D. Taylor, professor of pediatrics – hematology/oncology and of neurosurgery at Baylor and staff neurosurgeon at Texas Children's.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10264-6

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean diet may protect health through mitochondrial microproteins
Physical activity may reshape brain effects of childhood trauma
Brain age from sleep patterns may signal future dementia risk
Exposure to nature reduces negative emotions and boosts brain capital
Study identifies brain pathway crucial for proper functioning of working memory
Anti-aging drug combination causes brain damage in mice
Precise application of radio waves could help counter neurological conditions
Scientists discover similarities in brain aging between mice and humans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Combination therapy shows promise for leptomeningeal metastasis in breast cancer