GLP-1 drugs may reshape how brain values rewarding foods

A new study from the University of Virginia reveals that a widely used class of weight-loss drugs does more than suppress appetite-it directly alters brain circuits that control motivation and reward.

Published in Nature, the research led by UVA neuroscientist Ali D. Güler shows that newer oral GLP-1 drugs can influence how the brain values food, helping explain both their effectiveness and their sometimes unexpected side effects.

"These drugs are incredibly effective," Güler said. "But what we wanted to understand is what they're doing in the brain."

Key findings

GLP-1 drugs act not only on metabolic pathways but also on brain circuits linked to reward

Researchers identified a pathway connecting the hindbrain, central amygdala and dopamine-producing neurons

The drugs reduce not just hunger, but the desire for high-calorie, rewarding foods

Findings may help explain both therapeutic benefits and side effects such as nausea or reduced pleasure

Beyond appetite suppression

GLP-1 receptor agonists were originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes by improving insulin response, with weight loss emerging as a secondary benefit. The UVA team sought to better understand how these drugs work in the brain.

Using a genetically engineered mouse model, the researchers demonstrated that newer small-molecule GLP-1 drugs-such as recently approved oral medications-can reach deep brain regions. Scientists have long known that GLP-1 drugs act on neurons in the hindbrain, contributing to feelings of fullness and nausea. The UVA team found that, in addition to those established effects, the drugs also engage a separate circuit linking the hindbrain to the central amygdala and ultimately to dopamine-producing neurons.

This pathway plays a critical role in how the brain assigns value to rewarding experiences, including high-calorie foods.

"What we show is that these drugs can reduce not just hunger, but the desire to pursue rewarding food," Güler said. "They're acting on the system that makes you want the cake, not just the system that makes you feel full."

The findings also help explain differences among drugs in this rapidly growing class. Some compounds appear to produce more nausea-like effects, while others create a brain state that reduces food motivation without the same level of discomfort.

Implications for medicine, industry and society

The discovery comes as pharmaceutical companies race to develop more accessible alternatives to injectable GLP-1 therapies. Oral versions are easier to produce, more stable and significantly less expensive-potentially expanding access to millions of patients worldwide.

At the same time, the findings raise broader questions about how these drugs may affect behavior.

"If these drugs are affecting reward pathways in the brain, that has implications beyond weight loss," Güler said. "It could influence things like addiction, impulse control or even how people experience pleasure."

Early evidence suggests some patients may find it easier to reduce compulsive behaviors, such as smoking, while others report a diminished sense of enjoyment. Güler said both outcomes underscore the need for deeper study.

"As scientists, our job is not just to say that something works," he said. "It's to understand how it works, so we can improve it and anticipate unintended consequences."

He added that as these medications become more widely used, careful oversight will be essential.

"These are powerful compounds," Güler said. "We need to understand them fully as they move into everyday use."

Next steps

Güler and his team are continuing to study how these brain circuits function and how different drugs may target them more precisely.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "If we understand these pathways, we may be able to design treatments that target specific behaviors-whether that's overeating, addiction or something else entirely."

As GLP-1 drugs become more widely used, researchers say understanding their full neurological impact will be critical.

"This is about knowing what these drugs are really doing," Güler said. "The more we understand, the better we can make them-for patients and for society."

The research was supported by internal funding from the University of Virginia, including its Brain Institute and Arts & Sciences programs.