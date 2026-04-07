One Health Summit drives a new wave of coordinated action for global health threats

On World Health Day, global leaders gathered in France for a milestone "One Health Summit", where the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners announced a new wave of concrete actions to better protect people, animals and the planet from future health crises.

Hosted by France, the Summit marks a major step forward in turning the One Health approach – which recognizes that human health, animal health and the environment are deeply connected – into real-world action. This year's World Health Day theme, "Together for health. Stand with science," set the tone for the announcements.

The urgency could not be clearer. Climate change, environmental degradation, unsafe food, water contamination, biodiversity loss and unequal access to health care are among the most pressing challenges facing the world today. About 60% of known infectious diseases in humans originate in animals, and around 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic. The COVID-19 pandemic alone resulted in an estimated 15 million deaths and caused trillions of dollars in economic losses globally in 2020-2021.

To prevent the next crisis before it starts, WHO and global partners are strengthening the One Health approach – bringing together experts across health, agriculture, environment and science to detect risks earlier and respond faster.

"The health of people, animals and the environment we share are inextricably interwoven, and we cannot protect one without protecting all three," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. "The One Health approach brings together expertise to work across silos and sectors to prevent and respond to threats more effectively. WHO thanks France for hosting this Summit, and we remain committed to working with partners and countries to turn commitment into action and accelerate global progress for humans, animals and our planet."

As host of the One Health Summit, France reaffirmed its leadership and commitment to advancing One Health, championing international cooperation, global scientific partnerships, and catalyzing practical solutions.

"One Health is not just about protecting health, it is about recognizing that we live as one system, where the well-being of humans, animals, and the environment is inseparable," said Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. "France is determined to move One Health from ambition to implementation, working with the World Health Organization and our global partners to prevent the next crisis before it begins. Science must guide our action, and cooperation must be our strength."

Bringing together Heads of State, ministers, experts, and policy-makers, the Summit highlighted how coordinated efforts strengthen international dialogue and mobilize public and private partners for the common goal. The outcomes of the Summit will inform ongoing international discussions – including the G7 – on preparedness and coordinated responses to health threats at the human, animal and ecosystem interface.

WHO announces four major One Health actions

Joining forces with global partners, WHO has outlined the following specific actions:

1. A new global network of institutions on One Health

WHO and One Health Quadripartite partners (the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Organisation for Animal Health) are planning to launch a new Global Network of One Health Institutions, to deliver the objectives of the One Health Joint Plan of Action.

This new initiative is designed to mobilize multidisciplinary expertise and provide stronger, more coordinated support to countries. It will enhance translation of global guidance into practical tools and on-the-ground support, strengthening training and peer learning through the WHO Academy and other relevant institutions, creating a clearer, country-focused delivery model for One Health implementation.

2. Stronger science to guide global action

WHO and Quadripartite partners announced the extension and expansion of the One Health High-Level Expert Panel (OHHLEP), the world's leading scientific advisory body on One Health. Its mandate will now run through 2027, with a new phase planned for 2027–2029, reinforcing its role in three priority areas: in shaping the global research agenda, supporting the One Health Joint Plan of Action, and driving high-level advocacy grounded in science and evidence.

3. A new push to eliminate rabies by 2030

WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Institut Pasteur launched a renewed global initiative to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030 – a disease that still kills nearly 60 000 people each year, many of them children. Led by endemic countries, the initiative will enhance and strengthen political commitment and community-based surveillance and research, using rabies elimination as a model to strengthen broader One Health surveillance and preparedness systems.

4. A unified strategy to tackle avian influenza threats

WHO and Quadripartite partners presented a new Strategic Framework for Collaboration on avian influenza. The framework strengthens coordination on surveillance, risk assessment, preparedness and response, helping countries shift from fragmented actions to a unified One Health strategy, addressing wider impacts of avian influenza on public health, food security, livelihoods and biodiversity.

WHO to lead global One Health coordination

WHO is also assuming the Chairmanship of the Quadripartite collaboration, taking on an enhanced leadership role for coordinated global action alongside FAO, WOAH and UNEP. Under WHO's Chairmanship, the Quadripartite partnership will prioritize delivering measurable impact at the country level, streamlining governance, and aligning efforts around a focused set of high-impact priorities, while further strengthening advocacy, norm-setting and evidence generation.

Global Forum of Collaborating Centres opens

Alongside the Summit, WHO is kicking off its first Global Forum of WHO Collaborating Centres (CCs), taking place on 7–9 April. The Forum is convening high-level representatives, including the Minister of Health of France, ministers from Germany, Indonesia and South Africa, and the Vice-Minister of Health of Japan, alongside more than 800 WHO CCs from over 80 countries.

The Global Forum will serve as a forward-looking platform to deepen collaboration among leading academic and research institutions worldwide accelerating scientific innovation, data sharing, coordinated research and capacity‑building.

Both the One Health Summit and the Global Forum of WHO Collaborating Centres send a clear message: tackling today's complex health challenges demands stronger multilateral cooperation, greater investment in science, and sustained efforts to translate the One Health approach into concrete action at global and local levels.