Higher optimism linked to lower dementia risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 8 2026

Higher optimism is associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society

In the analysis of data from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative sample of older US adults, optimism was assessed using the validated Life Orientation Test-Revised in 9,071 cognitively healthy individuals within 2 years of obtaining each person's first measure of cognitive function. Dementia was assessed during up to 14 years of follow-up. 

A 1-standard deviation increase in optimism was associated with a 15% lower risk of developing dementia, after adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, depression, and major health conditions. 

"Identifying optimism as a protective psychosocial factor highlights the potential value of optimism in supporting healthy aging," the authors wrote. 

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Stenlund, S., et al. (2026). The Bright Side of Life: Optimism and Risk of Dementia. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. DOI: 10.1111/jgs.70392. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.70392

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

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