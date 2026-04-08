Higher optimism linked to lower dementia risk

Higher optimism is associated with a lower risk of developing dementia, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

In the analysis of data from the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative sample of older US adults, optimism was assessed using the validated Life Orientation Test-Revised in 9,071 cognitively healthy individuals within 2 years of obtaining each person's first measure of cognitive function. Dementia was assessed during up to 14 years of follow-up.

A 1-standard deviation increase in optimism was associated with a 15% lower risk of developing dementia, after adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, education, depression, and major health conditions.

"Identifying optimism as a protective psychosocial factor highlights the potential value of optimism in supporting healthy aging," the authors wrote.