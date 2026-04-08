Self-employment linked to lower heart disease risks in Hispanic women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesApr 8 2026

Self-employed Hispanic women report less high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, poor health and binge drinking compared to Hispanic women working for salary or wages, new research suggests.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ethnicity & Disease, suggest that work structure may be related to cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk among this group, said Dr. Kimberly Narain, assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study's senior author.

"Hispanic women experience a disproportionate burden of heart disease compared to non-Hispanic women," said Narain, who is also director of Health Services and Health Optimization Research for the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women's Health Center. "This is the first study to link the structure of work with risks for heart disease among this group of women."

The researchers examined 2003-2022 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to examine the association between self-employment, cardiovascular disease risk factors and health outcomes for Hispanic women. The data included 165,600 Hispanic working women. Of those, about 21,000, or 13%, were self-employed rather than working for wages or a salary.

Overall, the researchers found that self-employed women were less likely to report CVD-associated health problems. They were also about 11% more likely to report exercising compared with their non-self-employed counterparts.

Specifically, they found that they had:

  • 1.7 percentage point lower chance of reporting diabetes (roughly 23% decline)
  • 3.3 percentage point lower chance of reporting hypertension (roughly 17% decline)
  • 5.9 percentage point lower chance of reporting obesity (roughly 15% decline)
  • 2.0 percentage point lower chance of reporting binge drinking (roughly 2% decline)
  • 2.5 percentage point lower chance of reporting poor or fair overall health (roughly 13% decline)

Related Stories

The relationship between heart disease risks and the structure of work among Hispanic women was not driven by access to healthcare or differences in income, Narain said.

"In fact, the decrease in high blood pressure linked to self-employment was nearly as large as the decrease in high blood pressure linked to being in the highest income group," she said. 

The study has some limitations. Among them, the researchers relied on self-reported outcomes, which might be less reliable among ethnic and racial minorities and those from a lower socioeconomic background, the researchers write. In addition, the researchers' definition of "poor mental health" does not entirely match the accepted definition in the 5th edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. They also did not have data allowing them to examine the specific types of occupations held by the women.

The study design also cannot prove any causal relationships between self-employment and CVD risk, which is a subject that the researchers will explore. "The next step in the research is to conduct studies that are able to better assess if the structure of work is a cause of higher heart disease risks among Hispanic women," Narain said.

Study co-authors are Lisette Collins, who led the research, and Dr. Frederick Ferguson of UCLA.

Grants from The Iris Cantor-UCLA Women's Health Center-Leichtman-Levine-TEM program and the UCLA National Clinician Scholars Program supported this research.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.18865/EthnDis-2024-37

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds higher heart disease risk in long COVID patients
Nearly 6 in 10 women in the U.S. may have cardiovascular disease in the next 25 years
Exploring m6A RNA modification as a therapeutic target in cardiovascular disorders
Late sleepers have higher heart risk, and it's mostly preventable
Study finds major gaps in cholesterol management among adults with cardiovascular disease
Stress may help explain why patients with depression are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease
Long-term excess weight is a stronger predictor of cardiovascular risk
Lack of dental care linked to higher heart and dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Poor oral health in childhood linked to higher incidence of cardiovascular disease in adulthood