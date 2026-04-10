Older immigrants in Finland face barriers to social and healthcare services

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University of Eastern FinlandApr 10 2026

A new study conducted at the University of Eastern Finland highlights the challenges faced by older immigrants in Finland when seeking social and healthcare services, employment and citizenship. The empirical socio-legal research was published in Retfaerd (Nordic Journal of Law and Justice). The study outlines the regulations stipulated in Finnish laws and examines older immigrants' realisation of their rights in practice based on interviews with 26 older immigrants living in Finland.

The findings show that in healthcare, the use of non-specialised interpreters may lead to an incorrect diagnosis, and the lack of previous health records for older immigrants who have recently arrived may delay their access to healthcare services. Some decisions on access to services were based on state employees' discretion rather than on what the law stipulates, leading to unequal access to services for individuals with similar needs. Inconsistencies in the dissemination of information about rights and available services also constituted barriers to accessing services, as only a few older immigrants reported receiving such information from the Finnish authorities.

Limited recognition of foreign education and skills hindered older immigrants' access to employment opportunities. Foreign names and belonging to ethnic minority groups also negatively affected access to employment, indicating instances of structural discrimination during the recruitment process. Nonetheless, deteriorating health has a detrimental effect on older immigrants' ability to learn Finnish, thus restricting their access to employment and citizenship.

I would stress the importance of booking only trained and specialised interpreters. Moreover, Finnish well-being services counties can also improve access to services by offering each resident a personal orientation session to inform them about their rights and the services offered in the country. Structural changes in Finland that encourage the employment of immigrants are also crucial, as employment was described by the participants as a 'medicine' that improves their lives and well-being. Anonymous recruitment processes can also mitigate the impact of the negative assumptions associated with older age and ethnic minority backgrounds."

Alex Berg, Doctoral Researcher, University of Eastern Finland

According to the study, the assessment of immigrants' health status should be improved in the citizenship application and potential problems created by lack of language skills should be taken into account. For the study participants, Finnish citizenship was experienced as an important reinforcer of well-being, employment, freedom of movement and reunion with family and friends abroad.

This study was conducted within the Neuro-Innovation PhD programme, which is funded by the University of Eastern Finland and the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Grant Agreement no. 101034307.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland

Journal reference:

Berg, A., Issakainen, M., Ervasti, K., Montonen, T., Solje, E., & Mäki-Petäjä-Leinonen, A. (2026). Access to Justice: An Empirical Study on the Lived Experiences of Older Immigrants in Finland. Retfærd, 49(1), 4–23. https://doi.org/10.18261/ret.49.1.2

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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