Researchers discover how motor proteins selectively transport neuronal cargo

Intracellular transport is a vital process that allows cells to move proteins and other molecules to specific locations. This process is especially important in neurons, which have highly polarized structures with long extensions such as axons and dendrites. For neurons to function properly, proteins must be transported accurately to specific regions, such as the axon initial segment (AIS), a specialized site for initiating electrical signals. Despite its importance, how motor proteins selectively recognize and transport specific cargo molecules has remained an open question in cell biology.

Kinesin superfamily proteins (KIFs) are microtubule-dependent molecular motors that drive intracellular transport by carrying diverse cargo, including organelles and signaling molecules, along cellular tracks. Among these, the kinesin-2 family typically consists of KIF3A, KIF3B, and kinesin-associated protein 3 (KAP3). However, it remains unclear whether variations in their assembly influence cargo selectivity.

In a recent study, a team of researchers led by Professor Nobutaka Hirokawa from the Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Japan, along with Dr. Xuguang Jiang, a JSPS Postdoctoral Fellow, Dr. Sotaro Ichinose from Gunma University, Japan, and Dr. Tadayuki Ogawa from Dokkyo Medical University, Japan, discovered a previously unrecognized mechanism that regulates cargo-specific transport in neurons. The study was published online on March 30, 2026, and is scheduled to be published in Volume 225, Issue 5 of the Journal of Cell Biology on May 04, 2026.

Explaining the motivation behind the study, Prof. Hirokawa says, "While many studies have revealed how kinesin motor proteins move along microtubules, a key unanswered question has been how they recognize and selectively transport specific cargo molecules." He adds, "Neurons provide a particularly compelling system to study this because they require extremely precise intracellular transport to maintain their highly polarized structure."

In this vein, the research team employed a combination of neuronal cell biology, biochemical reconstitution, and structural analyses. Using cultured neurons and mouse brain samples, they examined the composition and distribution of kinesin-2 motor complexes. They also used gene knockdown and knockout approaches to evaluate the role of specific motor components in transporting TRIM46, a protein that accumulates at the AIS and is essential for establishing neuronal polarity.

Their findings revealed that kinesin-2 is not a single, uniform motor complex. Instead, it forms multiple molecular subtypes with distinct compositions and functions. In addition to the canonical KIF3A/B/KAP3 complex, the researchers identified a KIF3B/B/KAP3 complex that preferentially associates with TRIM46 and facilitates its transport to the AIS. Importantly, when KIF3B was depleted, TRIM46 failed to accumulate properly at the AIS, even though its overall levels within the cell remained unchanged. This indicated that the defect arises from impaired transport rather than reduced protein production. Further structural analyses suggested that differences in the tail domains of these motor complexes may determine their cargo-binding specificity.

Beyond advancing fundamental understanding, the study also has important implications for human health. Defects in intracellular transport are associated with a wide range of neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders. Proper delivery of proteins, such as TRIM46, is essential for maintaining neuronal polarity, synaptic function, and neural circuit formation.

Emphasizing the broader impact, Prof. Hirokawa says, "By identifying how kinesin-2 motors selectively transport proteins to specific neuronal regions, our study provides important insights into the molecular mechanisms that organize neuronal architecture." He adds, "In the long term, understanding how motor proteins recognize and deliver specific cargo could help guide the development of therapeutic strategies targeting transport defects."

In addition to its relevance in neuroscience, this work contributes to a broader understanding of intracellular transport systems. The discovery that motor protein composition can regulate cargo specificity introduces a new conceptual framework for studying how cells organize their internal logistics. These insights may also inspire future applications in biotechnology and nanotechnology, where engineered systems mimic biological transport processes.

Overall, this study demonstrates that diversity in motor protein assemblies plays a crucial role in achieving precise intracellular transport. By uncovering how neurons regulate cargo delivery with such specificity, these findings provide fresh insights into neuronal development and disease.