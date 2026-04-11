Alligator Bioscience provides an update on mitazalimab

Alligator Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today provided a brief update regarding mitazalimab.

In parallel with ongoing partnering activities, Alligator is exploring alternative opportunities for phase 3 development of mitazalimab in first line metastatic pancreatic cancer. As part of these efforts, Alligator has signed a letter-of-intent with the French non-for-profit clinical cancer research organization Unicancer. Consequently, the parties are collaborating to establish the feasibility of, and prepare for, a global investigator sponsored Phase 3 study.

No development decisions have been taken at this time, and any such activities remain at an exploratory stage.