Challenging compulsory sex-marking to rethink gender norms and autonomy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Chicago Press JournalsApr 11 2026

Do our norms around sex presentation uphold a constrictive gender regime? In a new article in Ethics, Ophelia Vedder writes that the abolition of hegemonic gender roles must involve the elimination of "compulsory sex-marking," or the coercive social practice of signaling sexual identity through conventional means like clothes, hairstyles, and personal pronouns. Ultimately, Vedder writes, sex-marking not only perpetuates heterosexist oppression, but also represents a threat to individual autonomy.

In "Getting Free from Gender: The Case Against Compulsory Sex-Marking," Vedder writes that sex-marking organizes compulsory heterosexuality by classifying people into two distinctive groups. This system has been defended on the grounds that it eases social coordination by facilitating procreation, demarcating work into "male" and "female" professions, and providing templates for social interactions. However, under this system, one group-women-is typically singled out for subjugation. Moreover, sex-marking poses an additional harm: "it gives rise to an ascribed identity, funneling individuals into social roles on the basis of unchosen characteristics-namely, the sex to which they were assigned at birth."

This intrusion upon autonomy is most clearly articulated through the transgender experience, as the perceived deviation from gender norms by trans people often results in severe social repercussions. And it is through the lens of trans liberation, Vedder writes, that a world without compulsory sex-marking must be visualized. Since "some ways of realizing trans embodiment embrace sex-marking," is a gender free future one that cannot accommodate trans identity? On the contrary, Vedder argues that dismantling our hegemonic gender regime will involve ensuring that sex-signaling practices are flexible, pluralized, and freely chosen. The retreat from compulsory sex-marking will lead to more autonomy for trans individuals, and "will open up a greater space of personal freedom for us all."

Source:

University of Chicago Press Journals

Journal reference:

Vedder, O. (2026). Getting Free from Gender: The Case Against Compulsory Sex-Marking. Ethics. DOI: 10.1086/739662. https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/739662

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback