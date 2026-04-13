Prostate cancer patients recover faster with TULSA than robotic surgery

A new randomized clinical trial found that men with localized, intermediate‑risk prostate cancer recovered faster and experienced less short‑term impact on their daily lives when treated with MRI‑guided, transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) compared with robotic prostate surgery. The results of the CAPTAIN Trial were presented today Sunday at the SIR 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting in Toronto.

The study followed 212 men treated at 23 medical centers between 2022 and 2025. Participants with localized, intermediate-risk prostate cancer were randomly assigned to receive either TULSA, a new, minimally invasive therapy performed by interventional radiologists, or robotic prostatectomy, the standard surgical approach.

The study showed that men treated with TULSA had less blood loss during the procedure, typically went home the same day, and reported less pain and faster return to normal activities one month after treatment. Surgical patients had higher rates of blood loss, were more likely to stay overnight in the hospital and reported slower recovery.

For many patients, how quickly they can get back to work, family life and everyday routines really matters. These early results suggest that TULSA may allow patients to recover more quickly and maintain a better quality of life following treatment, while still effectively treating the cancer." David A. Woodrum, MD, PhD, FSIR, interventional radiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and study's primary investigator

Although surgical removal of the prostate, the typical standard of care, is effective in terms of controlling the cancer, it may leave men with significant long-term effects such as erectile dysfunction and loss of bladder control. TUSLA, however, uses real-time MRI to guide the delivery of high-energy ultrasound through the urethra and intro the prostate to precisely heat and kill the prostate cancer tissue without damaging the surrounding organs. This helps to preserve urinary and sexual function, the researchers say.

"While longer‑term cancer control and functional outcomes remain critical, early recovery is an important part of the treatment decision for patients," said Dr. Woodrum. "CAPTAIN is providing high‑quality randomized data to help patients and physicians have more informed conversations about treatment options."

Researchers plan to follow participants over 10 years to compare longer‑term outcomes, including urinary control, sexual function and whether additional cancer treatment is needed.