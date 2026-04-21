Early immune responses linked to broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV

Some people living with HIV develop antibodies capable of neutralizing many different strains of the virus. New research links this to immune responses that occur early in infection. The findings come from an international research collaboration that includes the University of Gothenburg.

Developing an effective HIV vaccine remains one of the major challenges in global health. One promising approach focuses on so-called broadly neutralizing antibodies, antibodies that can block many different variants of HIV. However, only a small fraction of people living with the virus develop these antibodies naturally.

In the study, researchers used a method that analyzes fragments of genetic material, known as cell-free RNA and DNA, circulating in the blood. This makes it possible to track immune responses, viral genetic variation, and other microbes from the same blood sample.

The researchers analyzed blood samples from 14 women in South Africa who were followed from before HIV infection through the first years after infection, before treatment began. In total, 42 samples collected at different time points were analyzed. By comparing individuals who later developed broadly neutralizing antibodies with those who did not, the researchers examined how early immune responses differed during infection.

Early immune signals

The researchers found that individuals who later developed these antibodies showed a distinct pattern of immune activation early in infection. This pattern included increased expression of genes involved in how the immune system detects virus-infected cells.

The study also revealed differences in the traces of other viruses and microbial material circulating in the participants' blood. These findings suggest that interactions between the immune system, other infections, and the body's microbial environment may be linked to how the immune system responds to HIV.

However, the researchers emphasize that the findings represent statistical associations and do not determine what causes these antibodies to develop.

Clues for vaccine research

Joan Camunas, research group leader at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg:

"By studying the immune responses that occur in people who naturally develop broadly protective antibodies against HIV, we can better understand the biological processes that vaccine researchers aim to reproduce," he says.

The study is based on analyses of cell-free RNA and DNA in blood plasma. The findings are published in the scientific journal PLOS Pathogens.

The researchers describe the work as a small pilot study. Since the number of participants is limited, the results will need to be confirmed in larger studies. At the same time, the analysis demonstrates how this type of blood-based genetic analysis can be used to study immune responses during HIV infection.

The study is part of an international collaboration involving researchers at the University of Gothenburg and SciLifeLab in Sweden, Stanford University and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in the United States, and the University of the Witwatersrand and CAPRISA in South Africa, where the samples were collected.