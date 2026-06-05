UK manufacturer supplying Ebola response warns infection-control readiness cannot wait for crisis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
HydrachemJun 5 2026

As health agencies respond to the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, a UK manufacturer supplying water purification products for direct distribution in affected communities is warning that infection-control readiness must be planned long before an emergency takes hold.

As health agencies respond to the latest Ebola outbreak, UK manufacturer Hydrachem is calling for greater focus on infection-control preparedness. Right image shows the Ebola virus. Image Credit: Hydrachem

Hydrachem, which has more than 50 years’ experience in water purification and infection control, is currently supplying Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and UNICEF with its Oasis water purification tablets and granules.

The products generate a hypochlorous acid solution when dissolved, which has far superior disinfection capabilities compared to liquid bleach. This make it ideal for supporting water treatment and surface disinfection in settings where fast, reliable infection prevention and control measures are essential.

The company says the current response highlights a practical but critical challenge in outbreak planning: it’s not enough for chlorine-based disinfection to be available in principle. Products must be capable of being stored, moved, prepared and used consistently in areas where infrastructure, access and supply chains may be under severe pressure.

Nicholas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

“In an outbreak, infection prevention often comes down to very practical questions. Can supplies get there quickly? Can they be stored safely? Can they be prepared correctly? And can response teams use them consistently under pressure? 

“Those details matter. Liquid bleach will continue to play an important role in infectious disease control, but long shelf-life formats such as tablets and granules should also be part of the preparedness conversation, particularly where transport, storage and supply continuity are major challenges.”

Related Stories

While tablets and granules are not a replacement for wider infection prevention measures, they can offer practical advantages in humanitarian and public health settings. Their compact format, stability and longer shelf life can make them easier to stockpile, transport and deploy than liquid alternatives.

Hydrachem says the current Ebola response should prompt a wider discussion about how infection-control supplies are planned before emergencies, rather than sourced only once demand has already surged.

Preparedness is often talked about in broad terms, but in practice it comes down to decisions made long before an emergency begins.

Building appropriate reserves of durable infection-control formats, including chlorine tablets and granules, is a practical step that can help health ministries, NGOs and humanitarian teams respond faster and more consistently when outbreaks occur.

This is not about one product or one format being the whole answer. It’s about making sure teams on the ground have practical, reliable options that work in real-world conditions, quickly.”

Nicholas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer, Hydrachem

Chlorine-based products are one part of a wider infection prevention and control response, alongside PPE, isolation protocols, safe water access, hygiene measures, community engagement and clinical care.

Source:

Hydrachem

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DNA-guided CRISPR system targets RNA and expands Cas12 beyond gene editing
Childhood flu infection leaves lasting immune imprint
Rat hepatitis E virus may be a hidden cause of hepatitis in humans
Requests for “unvaccinated” blood lead to delays and patient harm
Infectious H5N1 virus detected in dairy farm air
Dropped surgical implants are contaminated instantly and alcohol does not fix it
Scientists map 239 human-infective RNA viruses to track future outbreak risks
Why H2N2 flu is back on the pandemic preparedness radar

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How Andes virus super-spreaders reveal the risk behind the MV Hondius hantavirus cluster