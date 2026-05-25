How a tiny H5N1 dose triggers massive virus shedding in cow milk

New cow infection experiments reveal a striking paradox: H5N1 needs only a tiny dose to overwhelm mammary tissue and flood milk with virus, yet it failed to spread through contaminated milking equipment in the lab.

Study: Dairy cows infected with influenza A(H5N1) reveals low infectious dose and transmission barriers. Image Credit: Dejan Sarec / Shutterstock

A recent study published in Nature Communications shows that highly pathogenic influenza A( H5N1 ) can infect the mammary glands of dairy cattle even at extremely low doses. Infected cows shed the virus in large quantities in their milk.

Nevertheless, sentinel cows did not develop infection upon exposure to contaminated milking equipment under the specific high-biocontainment conditions tested. Even co-housing with infected cows under controlled laboratory conditions did not transmit infection.

These findings challenge current assumptions of H5N1 spread, suggesting that other factors, including environmental conditions and farm management practices, may contribute to transmission in real-world settings.

H5N1 seems to spread rapidly in dairy cows. Scientists, however, are yet to fully understand the biological mechanisms underlying H5N1 transmission. Existing evidence primarily draws upon field observations and virus loads in milk samples.

This leaves a critical gap in understanding H5N1 transmission dynamics under controlled conditions. Further research is required to establish the infectious dose, routes of exposure, and factors promoting transmission in carefully monitored settings.

Investigations that can accurately replicate the herd-to-herd transmission seen on dairy farms could help scientists better understand how the virus causes disease, spreads between animals, and potentially poses risks to humans.

Controlled H5N1 Exposure Design

In the present study, researchers performed controlled experiments in lactating Holstein cows. They used a dairy cattle-derived H5N1 B3.13 virus to investigate infectious dose, transmission routes, and disease severity.

The team infused varying viral doses into individual mammary gland quarters to assess viral replication kinetics and milk shedding. They maintained one quarter in an uninfected condition as an internal control for comparison. During the experiments, the research team closely monitored clinical signs, feed intake, milk production, rectal temperature, and mastitis-related changes. TCID50 assays quantified infectious virus, while quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction ( RT-qPCR ) measured viral RNA .

To examine potential pathways of viral transmission, the researchers co-housed infected and sentinel cows. They then repeatedly exposed the animals to contaminated milking equipment in a high-biocontainment setting over 14 days.

The team also investigated whether high doses could replicate disease severity in real-world scenarios. They also explored other possible routes of infection. These included respiratory exposure in cows and feeding infected milk to 10-day-old Holstein calves.

To further investigate spillover potential and interspecies transmission, the researchers co-housed chickens with cows that had been intranasally inoculated. They also performed microscopic investigation, immunohistochemistry, and viral quantification assays.

These methods helped researchers understand H5N1 tissue tropism, viral replication, and tissue damage under different exposure conditions.

Mammary Infection And Viral Shedding

The team found that the mammary glands of cows exposed to as few as 10 TCID50 of the virus developed infection and showed extensive viral shedding in milk. By day 3, quarters exposed to 100 and 1,000 TCID50 reached titers above 10¹² TCID50 /mL, while the 10 TCID50 dose showed delayed growth but still exceeded 10¹¹ TCID50 /mL. The elevated viral titers led to clinical changes, including fever, mastitis, lower feed intake, and markedly reduced milk production. Uninfected quarters, on the other hand, remained virus-free, confirming that the infection remained confined to the exposed tissues.

Although H5N1 replicated robustly in infected cows, it did not spread readily through contaminated milking equipment under the conditions tested. Sentinel cows sharing milking devices over two weeks showed no clinical illness or detectable virus in milk. H5N1 may therefore depend on a more complicated interplay of factors to sustain transmission between cattle. These include environmental conditions, animal susceptibility, and dairy management practices.

Exposure Route Shapes Disease Severity

The dose and route of viral exposure influenced disease severity. When large amounts of the virus were introduced directly into the mammary gland (udder), cows developed severe illness quickly. The infection caused severe tissue destruction in the udder (necrotizing mastitis) with systemic symptoms. The illness became so severe that the animals were humanely euthanized within a few days.

Other exposure routes were much less effective at causing disease. Calves fed infected milk showed small amounts of viral material without any visible illness. Cows exposed through the respiratory tract also showed mild microscopic changes in their lung tissues without obvious illness. Moreover, chickens housed near intranasally inoculated cows did not become infected at all. These findings highlight an unusual feature of H5N1 , mammary tropism. In other words, the virus strongly prefers infecting mammary gland tissue rather than the respiratory tract, which is a more typical site for influenza viruses.

H5N1 Transmission Remains Unresolved

The findings demonstrate that the bovine mammary gland is extremely vulnerable to H5N1 infection. Even tiny amounts of the virus can trigger strong infections with high viral shedding in milk. This low infectious dose may help explain the efficiency of outbreaks, but the failure to reproduce transmission experimentally shows that the natural route of spread remains unresolved. In laboratory conditions, the virus also did not transmit efficiently to healthy cows, despite close contact and the sharing of contaminated milking equipment.

Future studies should therefore explore contributing factors and identify the exact transmission pathways. Such efforts could accelerate the development of more targeted strategies to improve infection control and prevent further outbreaks in animals and humans.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.