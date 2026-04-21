New research calls for improved pediatric burn care infrastructure nationwide

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UCI HealthApr 21 2026

The UCI Health Regional Burn Center is one of the only burn centers in Orange County equipped to treat the most complex burn patients 24 hours a day, including children.

Orange County is not unique in that such centers are few and far between. That is a major problem, say experts in a review paper co-authored by Dr. James C. Jeng, a trauma, burn and critical care surgeon at UCI Health.

In its current state, the United States is not prepared for a mass disaster with multiple burn casualties, says the paper.

Gaps in the availability of everyday burn care for children must be addressed before it will be considered ready.

"Current status of U.S. children's burn care and opportunities for change" was published in The Annals of Surgery Open in January 2026.

An uneven network

"The current system is an uneven network with varying skill levels, resources and access," the authors state.

Children receive care for burns in a range of settings, from verified burn centers to acute care hospitals that provide burn care. Fewer than 40 of the 75 American Burn Association-verified programs are verified for pediatrics.

The authors state that climate change and the threat of nuclear, biological and other disasters has heightened the need to understand this network better to prepare it for a large-scale burn casualty event.

To identify these gaps, they convened an in-person children's burn initiative to:

  • Improve the understanding of where routine and specialist burn care is delivered in the United States
  • Define gaps in children's burn care, including in the emergency care system
  • Anticipate a plan of action and strategy for implementation

The group will meet again in a year to review progress.

'Children are not small adults'

A serious burn for an adult is not the same as it would be for a child.

Children are not small adults. Burns affect their growth, development and their long-term quality of life."

Dr. Syed F. Saquib, UCI Health Regional Burn Center Medical Director 

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ABA-verified burn centers such as the one at UCI Health, the county's first, have the resources and expertise to give pediatric burn patients age-specific, family-centered care from injury through recovery. It is also the only burn center in the county affiliated with an academic health system leading innovative research.

In 2025, there were 153 pediatric burn visits, which nearly evenly split between children who could return home and those who required inpatient care.

Children, which account for more than 1 in 4 burn cases at UCI Health, are most commonly injured by:

  • Scalds (67%): hot liquids, bathwater, soups or drinks
  • Contact (22%): hot surfaces, appliances or tools
  • Flame (6%): fires, open flame

Jeng is also a professor in the Division of Trauma, Burns, Surgical Critical Care in the Department of Surgery at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

Source:

UCI Health

Journal reference:

Fallat, M. E., et al. (2026) Current Status of US Children’s Burn Care and Opportunities for Change. Annals of Surgery Open. DOI: 10.1097/AS9.0000000000000641. https://journals.lww.com/aosopen/fulltext/2026/03000/current_status_of_us_children_s_burn_care_and.13.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

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