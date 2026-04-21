Study links cognitive worries in Parkinson’s to anxiety and depression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston UniversityApr 21 2026

For many individuals living with Parkinson's disease and those in its "prodromal" or early stages before movement impairment, there is a distressing gap between how they feel their brain is working and what clinical tests show. Patients often report, "I feel like my thinking is getting worse," only to be told their objective cognitive scores are perfectly normal.

A new study led by experts at Boston University, published in the journal Neuropsychology, is the first to examine "global" metacognition, a term to describe how accurately people judge their everyday cognitive abilities, by directly comparing self-reported cognitive concerns with objective neuropsychological performance.

Using data from 468 people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and 817 people in the prodromal stages of Parkinson's, the researchers found that more negative metacognitive bias was strongly linked to elevated depression and trait anxiety (i.e., the relatively stable aspects of anxiety) in both groups. Importantly, among people with Parkinson's disease, many cognitive worries appeared to reflect a negative metacognitive bias that increased over a 12-month period rather than reflecting a measurable cognitive impairment, and this bias remained strongly related to trait anxiety. While these findings are new in the Parkinson's disease literature, senior author on the paper, Dr. Joseph DeGutis, Associate Professor of the Department of Psychiatry, BU School of Medicine and Adjunct Research Associate Professor of BU's Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, has previously found similar associations between negative metacognitive bias and depression and anxiety in other clinical populations.

The researchers suggest that targeting anxiety and depression may help recalibrate these global self-assessments and consequently improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson's disease, while giving clinicians a clearer way to interpret cognitive complaints early in the disease course. There is currently no cure for cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, but there are pharmacological treatments for depression and anxiety, as well as non-pharmacological treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy that are known to work well in people diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"Previous metacognition studies have focused on moment-to-moment or task-specific judgments, such as whether someone thinks they answered a specific question correctly or how they performed on a single test," said Nishaat Mukadam (M.A. '22), a PhD candidate in BU's Psychological & Brain Sciences and lead author on the paper. "By shifting the focus to broader, real-world self-evaluations, we provide a more functional and clinically meaningful understanding of how people perceive their cognitive health."

Related Stories

Mukadam and the research team led by Dr. Alice Cronin-Golomb, Professor of BU's Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences, and Dr. DeGutis hope that their study findings can help inform future research in several areas by looking at interventions, such as treatment of depression and anxiety, and possibly metacognitive training, to understand whether these interventions can improve negative metacognitive bias and reduce subjective cognitive concerns in people with Parkinson's disease and those in very early stages of the disease; and by using neuroimaging to investigate the neural correlates of metacognitive bias.

"The findings from this study are a good reminder that subjective cognitive concerns should not be dismissed. By investigating the underlying causes and treating them, we can improve quality of life by helping people with Parkinson's regain their confidence," said Dr. Cronin-Golomb.

Source:

Boston University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1037/neu0001083

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ibuprofen shown to improve cognitive function in patients undergoing chemotherapy
Electric bike and scooter use causes surge in brain injuries
Northwestern engineers create artificial neurons that communicate with living cells
Coffee impacts the gut-brain axis to improve mood and stress
Competition between brain circuits is key to intelligent behavior
New lab-grown organoids accurately mimic pediatric brain tumor biology
Metformin protects neurons after brain injury by restoring mitochondrial health
Study finds higher anxiety and depression in children with brain injuries

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alzheimer's risk gene APOE4 impacts bone health in females