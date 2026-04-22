Cancer during pregnancy causes lasting emotional and financial challenges

Women diagnosed with cancer in pregnancy face profound, long-term emotional and financial challenges, a new study from the University of Surrey finds. Researchers discover fragmented care and inadequate support exacerbate such difficulties.

A team of researchers, led by Dr Jenny Harris from the University of Surrey, examined the emotional, psychological and practical challenges experienced by women diagnosed with cancer whilst pregnant.

Previous research in this area has shown that an increasing number of women are being diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy, due in part to delayed parenthood in developed countries and the increased use of prenatal testing for foetal chromosomal abnormalities.

Being diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy can have a devastating effect on a woman and her family. What should be the happiest time in their lives is instead dominated by cancer, uncertainty and the fear of what could happen to them or their baby, alongside the need to make urgent treatment decisions. This can undoubtedly have a long-term psychological impact on a woman and many fear long-term changes to their sense of self. It is important that cancer professionals do not focus purely on the physical effects of cancer but also on the expectant mother's psychological wellbeing during treatment and in survivorship." Dr Jenny Harris, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Care and Health Statistics, University of Surrey

To learn more, researchers interviewed 20 women who received a cancer diagnosis during or soon after pregnancy who shared their experiences of treatment, childbirth and survivorship.

Researchers found that many women experienced significant levels of maternal guilt. Such feelings normally centred around concerns about the health of their baby, their ability to manage treatment, capability to care and live up to their own expectations for existing children or their maternal role.

Many women interviewed described an overwhelming sense of exhaustion, which extended into their postpartum recovery as they juggled motherhood and ongoing treatment, with one woman describing it as "gruelling." The need to prioritise cancer treatment over new motherhood often meant that women were unable to fully experience early bonding moments with their babies.

Women also spoke of the strain of managing cancer and pregnancy with work simultaneously. Researchers found that as cancer often disrupts women's plans to work during pregnancy or return to work after maternity leave, it forced difficult choices about priorities and capacity. Closely associated with this is the financial concerns that are created when combining pregnancy with a cancer diagnosis, as frequent appointments, travel and unpaid leave combined with existing expenses placed additional pressure on families.

Dr Harris, said:

"These emotional challenges can be potentially traumatic and may have a lasting impact on women's psychological well-being, potentially shaping their long-term adjustment and recovery.

"Our findings emphasize the need for psychological support for women, not only during treatment but also post treatment. Many women are in survival mode during this time and the full impact of what they have been through often does not hit them until after their baby is born and treatment is finished.

"Cancer teams and obstetricians need to work together to ensure that women are involved in decision making regarding their treatment and births and that they are supported to make informed choices about their care."

Pete Wallroth, Founder and CEO of Mummy's Star, a charity dedicated to women and birthing people diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or within 12 months of giving birth, and their families, said:

"The publication of the paper further reiterates many of the unique challenges that families face with a diagnosis of cancer around pregnancy and the patterns we see in our day-to-day work at Mummy's Star supporting families in this situation.

"Furthermore, the points raised about the challenges around parenthood, maternity leave and return to work adds further credibility to our recent calls for reform being needed in this area to protect maternity leave for families whose maternity leave' is consumed by cancer treatment and recovery."

This study was published in the journal Supportive Care in Cancer.