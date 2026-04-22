Fitness in midlife extends health span and overall life expectancy

How fit you are in midlife may help determine not just how long you live, but how many of those years are spent in good health, according to a new study published today in the JACC, the flagship journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The study found that adults with higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness in midlife lived longer lives, developed fewer chronic diseases and spent more years free from serious illness compared with those who were less fit.



Cardiorespiratory fitness—how well the heart and lungs supply oxygen during physical activity—is known to reduce the risk of heart disease and early death. This study extends prior research by showing that fitness also plays a meaningful role in healthy aging, defined as years lived without major chronic disease.



The findings indicate that higher fitness in midlife is strongly associated with later onset of chronic disease, lower overall disease burden and longer life expectancy. These benefits were observed in both men and women.



Researchers followed more than 24,500 men and women who were healthy through age 65 and tracked their health outcomes later in life using Medicare data. Fitness was measured earlier in adulthood using a treadmill test, and researchers examined the development of 11 major chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and cancer.



Compared with people who had low fitness levels, those with high fitness in midlife experienced clear benefits later in life. On average, they developed chronic diseases at least 1.5 years later, had fewer total conditions and lived longer overall. These patterns were seen in both men and women and across different ages, body weights and smoking histories.



Importantly, the study emphasizes health span—not just lifespan—highlighting that fitness helps people live more of their lives in good health, not simply live longer with disease.



The findings also underscore the public health value of physical activity, as cardiorespiratory fitness can be improved through regular movement such as brisk walking, cycling or other aerobic exercise.



Researchers note that improving fitness during midlife may be a key strategy for promoting healthy aging and preserving quality of life later on, even with modest increases in physical activity.



Limitations of the study include its observational design, which does not allow researchers to establish causality, and the fact that participants were generally health‑conscious, which may limit broader generalizability.