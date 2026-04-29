Survey shows women are confused about when to start mammograms

A new national survey reveals many women are unsure about when to start mammogram screening for breast cancer and believe they should start later than doctors recommend.

The survey, commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC–James), found that 44% of women incorrectly believe annual mammograms should start at age 50. Leading medical organizations recommend women at average risk for breast cancer begin yearly mammograms at age 40.

Our biggest concern is ongoing confusion about screening guidelines. For most women, breast cancer screening should begin with annual mammograms at age 40. Clear, accurate information helps women make informed decisions with their clinician and may lead to earlier detection." Alyssa Cubbison, DO, breast radiologist at the OSUCCC – James

What major guidelines recommend

The confusion continues after the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) updated its mammography recommendations in April 2024. The task force recommends women at average risk get a screening mammogram every other year starting at age 40. But many medical experts-including the Society of Breast Imaging and the American College of Radiology-continue to recommend annual screening starting at age 40 for average risk women, a guideline followed by the OSUCCC – James.

The survey also found that many women believe screening should start even earlier. More than half of women (51%) said mammograms should be done every year, and 41% believe screening should begin by age 35.

"Initiating screening mammography before the age of 40 is appropriate in only certain patients deemed to be higher risk based on factors such as family history and genetic mutations," said Cubbison.

In April 2026, the American College of Physicians updated its guidance to recommend mammography for average‑risk women ages 50 to 74 occur every two years, citing individualized decision‑making. The OSUCCC – James follows radiology‑focused guidelines recommending yearly mammograms beginning at age 40. Under the Affordable Care Act, annual screening mammography starting at age 40 is covered under Medicare and most commercial insurance providers. Insurance coverage may vary; patients should check with their insurance provider about specific coverage.

Why starting mammograms at 40 matters

Experts say the confusion is especially concerning as breast cancer diagnoses in younger women rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's U.S. Cancer Statistics, more than 27,000 U.S. women younger than 45 were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. CDC data also show the number of new cases in this age group increased an average of 0.7% per year from 2001 to 2022. Because younger women are not routinely screened, cancers in this group are more likely to be found at a later stage, when treatment can be more complex.

Why some women delay mammograms

Beyond confusion about screening guidelines, about half (53%) of the women surveyed cited some reported belief or reason for delaying or avoiding mammograms, including:

Cost (28%)

Discomfort (26%)

Believing they were too young (26 %)

Not having symptoms (25%)

Concerns about radiation exposure (21%)

Younger women: when to talk to a clinician

The survey also highlighted uncertainty among younger women. About one in four women ages 18 to 29 said they would wait until symptoms such as pain or a lump appear before seeing a doctor-an approach experts say can delay diagnosis and treatment.

Most women under 40 are not eligible for regular screening mammograms. But experts encourage younger women-especially those with a personal or family history of breast cancer-to talk with a clinician about their risk. Knowing whether you have dense breast tissue can also help. Dense breast tissue can raise risk and make cancers harder to detect on mammograms. The survey found that most women would take follow-up action if a mammogram showed dense breast tissue, including talking with a primary care doctor or gynecologist (60%) or requesting additional imaging such as ultrasound or MRI (54%).

"Sharing these findings is meant to correct misconceptions, clarify screening guidance and encourage women of all ages to talk with their health care providers about when to start mammograms and how to protect their breast health," said Cubbison.

To learn more about breast cancer research and patient care at the OSUCCC – James, visit cancer.osu.edu/breastcancer. The OSUCCC – James also recently launched the Building Research Innovation and Care Delivery for Groups with Early-Onset Cancers (BRIDGE) initiative to support people diagnosed with cancer at a young age.

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from April 2-6, 2026, among a sample of 1,043 female respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=1,014) and telephone (n=29) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The Opinion Panel Omnibus data were weighted to represent the target population of U.S. female adults ages 18 or older.