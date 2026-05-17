WHO warns of rising nicotine pouch addiction among youth

The World Health Organization (WHO) today issues a strong warning over the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, which are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people. WHO notes that regulation in many countries is limited or absent, raising concerns about youth nicotine addiction and related health risks.

The report comes in the lead-up to World No Tobacco Day (31 May), which this year will focus on tobacco and nicotine addiction and the tactics used by industry to hook a new generation of users.

Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth. They typically contain nicotine, flavourings, sweeteners and other additives. Retail sales of nicotine pouches reached over 23 billion units in 2024, increasing by more than 50% from previous year.

The use of nicotine pouches is spreading rapidly, while regulation struggles to keep pace. Governments must act now with strong, evidence-based safeguards." Dr. Vinayak Prasad, Unit Head of the Tobacco Free Initiative for WHO

WHO's first global report on the topic entitled, Exposing marketing tactics and strategies driving the growth of nicotine pouches, was developed in response to requests from countries seeking authoritative guidance from WHO on nicotine pouches and how governments should respond. The global market of nicotine pouch products was worth nearly US$ 7 billion in 2025.

WHO emphasizes that nicotine itself is highly addictive and harmful, particularly for children, adolescents and young adults whose brains are still developing. Nicotine exposure during adolescence can affect brain development, including impacts on attention and learning. Early nicotine use can increase the likelihood of long-term dependence and future use of other nicotine and tobacco products. Nicotine use also increases cardiovascular risk.

Regulatory gaps leave youth exposed

Nicotine pouches often fall through regulatory cracks:

around 160 countries have no specific regulation;

16 countries ban their sale; and

32 countries regulate them in some form, including: 5 restricting flavours 26 restricting sales to minors 21 banning advertising, promotion and sponsorship.



Governments are seeing the use of these products spread quickly, especially among adolescents and young people who are being aggressively targeted by deceptive tactics," said Dr Etienne Krug, Director of Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention at WHO. "These products are engineered for addiction and there is a strong need to protect our youth from industry manipulation."

Marketing tactics designed to attract young users

The report highlights widespread industry tactics to appeal to younger audiences, including:

sleek, discreet packaging;

flavours such as bubble gum and gummy bears;

influencer marketing and heavy promotion on social media;

sponsorship of concerts, festivals and sports events, including Formula 1;

aspirational lifestyle branding; and

messaging that encourages discreet use in schools and smoke-free settings.

Some packaging mimics sweets or popular candy brands, increasing risks to young children.

The report warns that all of these tactics are designed to normalize nicotine use, lower perceptions of risk and draw a new generation of users into nicotine addiction.

Call for urgent action

WHO urges governments to adopt comprehensive regulation covering all tobacco and nicotine products, including nicotine pouches. Recommended measures include:

bans or strong restrictions on flavours;

advertising, promotion and sponsorship bans, including on social media and use of influencers;

strong age-verification and retail controls;

clear health warnings and plain packaging;

caps on the amount of nicotine allowed;

taxation to reduce affordability and deter youth use;

surveillance of use patterns and industry tactics; and

strong enforcement of policies.

Nicotine pouches should not be considered risk-free. Yet, some products are being sold in multiple strength tiers marketed as "beginners", "advanced" and "experts" with nicotine amounts labelled at up to 150 mg.

WHO urges young people to recognize and reject industry tactics designed to make nicotine use seem normal. Urgent, coordinated action today can help protect a new generation from nicotine dependence.