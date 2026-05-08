Short bouts of exercise help smokers manage immediate nicotine cravings

Exercise may offer smokers a simple but effective additional tool when trying to quit, according to a new systematic review led by researchers from the Alliance for Research in Exercise, Nutrition and Activity (ARENA) at Adelaide University. The review found that structured exercise programs can modestly improve quit success, while even a single bout of exercise can rapidly reduce nicotine cravings.

Tobacco smoking remains one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide, yet many people struggle to quit successfully. Existing cessation approaches, such as counseling, nicotine replacement therapy, and medications, can help, but long-term quit rates remain low, and many smokers relapse. The researchers argue that exercise may help fill an important gap because it is low-cost, widely accessible, and carries a range of additional physical and mental health benefits. Their study was available online in the Journal of Sport and Health Science on April 07, 2026.

The review is one of the most comprehensive to date on this topic. Researchers searched 11 databases up to March 2025 and included 59 randomized controlled trials involving 9,083 participants. Of these, 43 trials examined exercise training programs over time, while 16 assessed the immediate effects of a single exercise session. Importantly, the review included a broader mix of exercise approaches than earlier reviews, including aerobic exercise, resistance training, yoga, high-intensity interval training, and lifestyle-based physical activity interventions.

The findings showed that exercise training improved smoking abstinence outcomes. Across 23 trials involving 6,643 participants, people in exercise groups were 15% more likely to achieve continuous abstinence than those in control groups. Across 18 trials involving 4,455 participants, exercise also increased seven-day point prevalence abstinence by 21%. In addition, review of eight trials found that people in exercise programs smoked about 2.12 fewer cigarettes per day than controls.

The most immediate benefits were seen for cravings. In single-bout studies, exercise produced moderate-to-large reductions in nicotine cravings immediately after exercise, with benefits still evident 10, 20, and 30 minutes later. Higher-intensity exercise appeared especially effective, producing the largest drop in cravings. These short-term effects could be particularly useful during moments of strong urge, when relapse risk is highest.

The review also found that exercise type may matter. Aerobic exercise showed significant benefits for continuous abstinence in longer-term training studies, while higher-intensity exercise produced the strongest acute craving reductions in single-bout studies. That suggests both exercise mode and intensity may be important when designing smoking cessation programs.

However, the findings also highlight important limitations. Exercise did not significantly reduce long-term cravings in the exercise training studies, and the overall certainty of evidence for abstinence outcomes was rated as low due to issues such as heterogeneity, risk of bias, imprecision, and possible publication bias. The certainty of evidence was stronger-rated moderate-for reducing daily cigarette use and short-term cravings. The researchers say this means exercise should not yet be viewed as a standalone replacement for established smoking cessation treatments, but rather as a promising adjunct strategy.

Another major gap was the complete absence of vaping-specific trials. Although vaping and dual use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes are increasingly common, none of the included studies evaluated vaping cessation outcomes. The authors say this is now an urgent priority for future research, alongside studies testing the best exercise type, intensity, and delivery format.

Overall, the study suggests exercise could become a valuable addition to smoking cessation services. Because exercise can be self-directed, community-based, digitally supported, or integrated into existing health programs, it offers a practical option for people who want non-pharmacological support or an extra strategy alongside counseling and medication. While the effects on long-term abstinence were modest, the consistent reductions in cigarette use and acute cravings indicate that exercise could help more people make quit attempts, get through difficult craving periods, and reduce tobacco-related harm.