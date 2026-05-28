Adding herbs and spices makes people choose more vegetables

Adding herbs and spices to vegetables made cafeteria diners more likely to choose them, and larger portions did not increase waste, offering a simple strategy to promote healthy eating habits. 

Young woman salting vegetable salad in kitchenStudy: Spicing Up Vegetables: Consumer Attitudes and the Impact of Seasoning on Vegetable Consumption in a Cafeteria Setting. Image credit: Pixel-Shot.

Americans consume vegetables well below recommended amounts, spurring research on how to increase the acceptability of these foods. A recent paper published in the journal Nutrition Reviews suggests that adding seasoning to vegetables, coupled with larger servings, could increase vegetable consumption in commercial cafeterias.

Poor vegetable flavor perception limits healthy eating

Vegetables provide vitamins, dietary fiber, and a host of bioactive compounds that are essential to good health. A higher intake of fruits and vegetables is linked to lower rates of cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular disease. However, the national consumption of vegetables falls short of the recommended 2.5 cups per day for a 2000-calorie diet.

One major reason is the perception that vegetables lack sufficient flavor or appeal. Adding sugar, salt, or saturated fat to vegetables reduces their nutritional advantages, but spices and herbs could be used instead to season them. At least one study showed a nearly 20 % increase in vegetable consumption in an inner-city school cafeteria after this change was implemented.

Multiple studies explored seasoning and vegetable choices

The authors conducted their research in multiple linked studies. The first included focus groups, consumer surveys, and sensory testing, followed by three cafeteria-based experiments.

Focus groups

They conducted consumer focus groups to explore their attitudes and behaviors towards the use of vegetables, spices, and herbs, their preferences for these food components, and their plans to improve vegetable intake.

This showed that vegetable intake typically reflected flavor preferences and the family’s focus on healthy eating, which could be leveraged to increase the amount of vegetables eaten. People were interested in sampling flavored, versatile vegetable preparations that could offer teaching opportunities.

Consumer survey

The investigators then conducted a national consumer survey to collect quantitative data on current liking for spices and herbs, frequency of use, particularly in cooking vegetables, and whether they thought they could be used for this purpose. Participants were mostly White and were stratified by age group, income, education, and race.

The most popular spices and herbs were garlic, oregano, basil, and paprika, though this varied with community, age, income, location, and other background factors. This suggests that multiple factors interact to increase liking for vegetables through seasoning.

Approximately 86 % already use spices and herbs in home cooking of vegetables, with females being 60 % more likely to do so. Younger people used most of the 20 spices and seasonings in the survey. Notably, despite this, vegetable intake is generally subpar.

Related Stories

These findings suggest that interventions promoting herb and spice use may be particularly relevant among older adults, men, lower-income groups, and White participants.

Sensory experiments

Thirdly, the authors conducted sensory testing to compare liking for seasoned versus unseasoned vegetables. In a group of 749 participants, they compared the effects of seasoning on four types of vegetables: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and green beans.

Consistently, seasoned vegetables were preferred to unseasoned ones, indicating better sensory appeal. People had very different preferences for vegetables, whether they liked many vegetables or only specific types.

Cafeteria-based experiments

Finally, the researchers examined consumer behavior in a commercial cafeteria to test the conclusions from the previous phases of research.

In the initial phase, they conducted an observational cross-sectional study over three weeks (two testing weeks separated by one washout week) that offered carrots, green beans, and broccoli. The experiment consisted of offering all customers who bought a hot entrée a vegetable free of cost, seasoned or unseasoned. All customers knew they were participating in a study.

The vegetables offered varied by day of the week. On any given day, the seasoned and unseasoned versions of the vegetable had the same amounts of olive oil and salt. Seasoning blends were prepared by industry experts. Customers could not taste the vegetables before choosing between the seasoned and unseasoned options.

The authors compared current vegetable sales to previous purchase patterns for the same vegetable in the same cafeteria. At most, only 14 % of customers refused a free vegetable, and the seasoned version was chosen more often than the plain steamed counterpart. For instance, 67 % chose seasoned green beans and 22 % chose unseasoned green beans; 63 % chose seasoned broccoli and 31 % chose unseasoned broccoli.

The average waste from a 113.4g plate of vegetables was low overall, with waste generally remaining at 20 g or less, depending on preparation method. Seasoned broccoli produced the least waste at about 5 g per bowl, while seasoned carrots produced the most at about 20 g per bowl.

In a second study, the same vegetables in the same serving size were offered, but they had to be purchased separately at a modest cost ($1 per plate), similar to other vegetable side dishes sold there. Again, seasoned vegetables were purchased more often than unseasoned ones, except for carrots. Plate waste averaged about 6.5 g, irrespective of seasoning.

Next, participants were asked whether they would purchase a larger serving if it either cost the same or cost an additional $0.25. Most people (73 %) still said they would buy the larger size, though the chances differed by vegetable type. Liking did not differ between seasoned and unseasoned vegetables.

A third round of experiments examined whether larger serving sizes, combined with seasoning, could maintain consumer liking and encourage higher vegetable intake, using carrots, green beans, broccoli, and cauliflower. The serving size was 227 g, at $1 each. Again, seasoned vegetables were more likely to be bought, except for carrots. Liking responses were high overall, with no significant differences between the steamed and seasoned versions. The mean waste was as low as 5 g for steamed cauliflower and 30 g for seasoned carrots.

The researchers also noted a possible explanation for the high liking scores in the cafeteria studies despite the mixed differences between seasoned and unseasoned vegetables: participants may have rated the vegetables positively because they had selected those options themselves.

Seasoning and larger servings may raise vegetable intake

The authors conclude that increasing serving sizes and seasoning vegetables with spices and herbs could increase vegetable selection and intake in cafeteria settings. This twin strategy did not compromise customer satisfaction or create significant food waste. Future studies should examine even larger servings to identify the point at which further increases in consumption no longer occur.

Overall, the findings suggest that seasoning vegetables with herbs and spices alongside offering larger portions may be a viable strategy for increasing vegetable intake in commercial cafeteria settings.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2026, May 28). Adding herbs and spices makes people choose more vegetables. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 28, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260528/Adding-herbs-and-spices-makes-people-choose-more-vegetables.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Adding herbs and spices makes people choose more vegetables". News-Medical. 28 May 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260528/Adding-herbs-and-spices-makes-people-choose-more-vegetables.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Adding herbs and spices makes people choose more vegetables". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260528/Adding-herbs-and-spices-makes-people-choose-more-vegetables.aspx. (accessed May 28, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2026. Adding herbs and spices makes people choose more vegetables. News-Medical, viewed 28 May 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260528/Adding-herbs-and-spices-makes-people-choose-more-vegetables.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Nutrition education improves diet quality in university students
Indian adapted Mediterranean diet targets inflammation in heart disease trial
Healthy diets linked to higher lung cancer risk in younger non-smokers
“Natural” and “healthy” labels may confuse shoppers more than help
Vitamin C may reduce cancer-linked digestive chemical reactions
High-quality plant-based diets linked to lower dementia risk
Can diet influence thyroid disease? A major review points to Mediterranean-style eating
Urges for cardiologists to screen patients for UPF intake

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tulane study explains why gut damage persists despite HIV treatment