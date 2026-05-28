Common anemia drugs may help slow cancer growth and progression

Common medications used to treat anemia may also slow down cancer cell growth, according to new research from Finland. Researchers from the University of Oulu and the University of Eastern Finland discovered that these drugs affect cell metabolism and growth in ways previously unknown. The findings suggest that the drugs could benefit cancer patients who often suffer from anemia, potentially treating two problems at once.

The medications, known as HIF-PHIs, are currently used to help patients with chronic kidney disease produce more red blood cells. They work by stabilizing proteins that help cells respond to low oxygen levels. However, the research team led by Professor Thomas Kietzmann from the Hypoxia and Extracellular Matrix Research Unit at the University of Oulu together with a team from the University of Eastern Finland (Kuopio) found that the drugs also influence cell growth and blood vessel formation even when these specific oxygen-sensing proteins are not present.

This was surprising. We expected the drugs to work only through the usual oxygen pathway. Instead, we saw that they could stop cells from growing and prevent new blood vessels from forming on their own. This changes how we understand what these drugs do in the body." Professor Thomas Kietzmann, Hypoxia and Extracellular Matrix Research Unit, University of Oulu

New hope for cancer patients

The findings open new possibilities for treating cancer. Many cancer patients suffer from anemia caused by the tumor or chemotherapy. Currently, treating the anemia and fighting the tumor are separate goals. This study suggests that these approved medications could potentially help with both.

"Since these drugs may inhibit tumor growth while also treating anemia, combining them with classical chemotherapy could improve overall outcomes," explains Kietzmann. "This is a significant opportunity to help patients who are dealing with both conditions simultaneously."

Call for clinical collaboration

The research team is now seeking clinical partners to test these findings in patients. The researchers emphasize that while the laboratory results are promising, they need to be validated in a clinical setting.

"We have the mechanistic data, but now we need the clinical expertise to move forward," says Kietzmann. "We encourage oncologists and clinicians interested in tumor anemia to collaborate with us. Initiating clinical trials could reveal a dual advantage for patients. This is exactly the kind of teamwork that can change patient care."

The study was published in the prestigious journal Redox Biology. Financial support for the research was provided by the Research Council of Finland (SA356920), the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation (210031), and the Research Council of Finland Profi funding decision PROFI6 336449 "Fibrobesity."