ELRIG unveils keynote speakers for Drug Discovery 2026

ELRIG, a not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the global drug discovery community, today announced the keynote speaker program for Drug Discovery 2026. This year's event celebrating collaboration and inclusion, marks 20 years of ELRIG's annual Drug Discovery conference with keynote sessions both reflecting on the past and looking towards the future. Dr Sam Barrell CBE (LifeArc) will present the opening keynote followed by a panel discussion with Dr Anne Phelan (GSK), Dr Jason Mellad (OtoImmune), Prof Sir Mene Pangalos (AstraZeneca) and Prof Raghib Ali OBE (Our Future Health) chaired by Dr Saleha Patel (ELRIG and Constructive Bio) on the second day. The flagship event takes place from 14-15 October at the ExCeL London, offering attendees free access to the latest insights from leaders across academia and industry, and the opportunity to connect with the drug discovery community.

ELRIG's 20th annual Drug Discovery conference represents two decades of supporting the global life science community through collaboration, innovation and accessibility. As ELRIG's flagship event, this significant milestone reflects the continued growth and impact of the conference within the drug discovery sector.

This year's 18 scientific tracks span next‑generation biophysics, microbes to medicines, multiomics, AI in compound discovery and experimental design, bioconjugation approaches in oncology, next‑generation imaging, CRISPR and genome engineering, cell‑based models, medicinal chemistry, translational innovation and more, showcasing the full breadth of scientific and technological advances shaping the future of drug discovery. ELRIG is also collaborating with organizations including SLAS, Cancer Research UK, The Microbiology Society, British Neuroscience Association and the Royal Society of Chemistry to bring a broad range of content.

The exhibition hall promises 3,000 attendees the opportunity to meet with, engage and learn from the leaders in drug discovery, as well as over 250 product and service suppliers and 400 posters. The conference will also host a Breakthrough Zone for startups, a Tech Theater, Consultancy Café and Coaching Corner as well as dedicated events for early-career professionals (ECPs), including 'Network Like a Boss', "Meet & Greet' and 'Mini DD' sessions, and students from local schools as part of its 'Adventures for Tomorrow's Scientists' initiative. There will be several coveted awards recognizing individuals making outstanding contributions to the life sciences, ECPs shaping the future of drug discovery, innovative science and technology, as well as impactful posters.

Dr Sam Barrell CBE is CEO of LifeArc, leading its mission to transform outcomes for people with rare diseases and drug‑resistant infections. Previously Deputy CEO of the Francis Crick Institute and a senior NHS leader, she also served as CEO of Taunton and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and led South Devon and Torbay CCG. She was a National Advisory Council Member of the King's Fund and a Non-Executive Director of Assura, and is currently a Non‑Executive Director at Nuffield Health and York Health Economics Consortium. Dr Barrell was awarded a CBE in 2014 for services to healthcare.

Dr Saleha Patel will lead the keynote discussion on "20 Years of Discovery: Lessons from the Past, Blueprints for the Next 20" alongside a panel of leaders representing the ecosystem of modern R&D:

Dr Anne Phelan , GSK's SVP Head of Target Discovery since 2025, brings 25+ years in pharma and biotech, including serving as CSO at BenevolentAI and 15 years at Pfizer leading platforms and programs from early discovery to clinical development. Her career centers on target identification, pre-clinical portfolio management, technology investment across a wide range of target classes and therapeutic modalities.

, GSK's SVP Head of Target Discovery since 2025, brings 25+ years in pharma and biotech, including serving as CSO at BenevolentAI and 15 years at Pfizer leading platforms and programs from early discovery to clinical development. Her career centers on target identification, pre-clinical portfolio management, technology investment across a wide range of target classes and therapeutic modalities. Dr Jason Mellad is Co-founder and CEO of OtoImmune, a precision immunology company focused on revolutionizing the early detection, management and treatment of autoimmune and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Previously he was CEO of life science venture builder fund, Start Codon and epigenomic biomarker discovery pioneer, Cambridge Epigenetix (now biomodal). Dr Mellad holds a PhD in Medicine from the University of Cambridge.

is Co-founder and CEO of OtoImmune, a precision immunology company focused on revolutionizing the early detection, management and treatment of autoimmune and other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Previously he was CEO of life science venture builder fund, Start Codon and epigenomic biomarker discovery pioneer, Cambridge Epigenetix (now biomodal). Dr Mellad holds a PhD in Medicine from the University of Cambridge. Prof Sir Mene Pangalos is former Executive Vice-President, R&D BioPharmaceuticals at AstraZeneca, where he was responsible for biopharmaceutical R&D from discovery through to late-stage development covering cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, immunology, microbial science and neuroscience areas. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice-President of AstraZeneca's Innovative Medicines & Early Development Biotech Unit and Global Business Development.

is former Executive Vice-President, R&D BioPharmaceuticals at AstraZeneca, where he was responsible for biopharmaceutical R&D from discovery through to late-stage development covering cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, immunology, microbial science and neuroscience areas. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice-President of AstraZeneca's Innovative Medicines & Early Development Biotech Unit and Global Business Development. Prof Raghib Ali OBE leads Our Future Health, a 2.7‑million‑participant program to improve disease prevention, detection and treatment. He is a Clinical Epidemiologist (University of Cambridge), Consultant in Acute Medicine (Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust) and Honorary Consultant (Office for Health Disparities and Improvement). Prof Ali is a global leader in population health, awarded an OBE for services to the NHS and the Covid-19 response, and elected an Honorary Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health.

Together, they will explore how new platforms, modalities, and partnerships are redefining the discovery process.

As ELRIG celebrates 20 years of Drug Discovery, this year's event is a chance to recognize how far the community has come – and to look ahead to what's next. The program combines world-class science with the collaborative and inclusive atmosphere that has always been at the heart of ELRIG. We're delighted to welcome such an exceptional keynote line-up and to provide a free forum where researchers, innovators and industry leaders can come together to exchange ideas and inspire future discoveries." Dr Del Trezise, Chair, ELRIG

Dr Sam Barrell CBE, CEO of LifeArc, commented: "I'm delighted to open the 20th edition of ELRIG's Drug Discovery conference, bringing together scientists from across academia and industry. This milestone event is an opportunity to reflect on two decades of progress in drug discovery, while looking ahead to the innovations and breakthroughs that will shape the next 20 years."

For a full listing of speakers and sessions, to register or book an exhibition stand, please visit: https://elrig.org/portfolio/drug-discovery-2026/