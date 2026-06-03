New platform identifies barriers to therapeutic antibody delivery in solid tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vanderbilt University Medical CenterJun 3 2026

Eben Rosenthal, MD, the Barry and Amy Baker Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Vanderbilt Health, is the senior author of the paper. Rosenthal and co-author Guolan Lu, PhD, of Stanford University School of Medicine, developed single-cell spatial pharmacobiology (SSP), an experimental and analytical platform that allows visualization of drug-tumor interactions in human solid tumors. SSP is a new tool for measuring drug delivery and signaling in the tumor.

Identifying the reason drugs fail in so many cancer patients is a high priority, and SSP can help. Current pharmacology tools and imaging methodologies do not provide the answers we need to understand which drugs fail due to poor delivery and which ones fail due to insufficient activity upon entering the tumor."

Eben Rosenthal, MD, the Barry and Amy Baker Professor and Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Vanderbilt Health

Research using SSP revealed that there was pronounced spatial heterogeneity, or uneven physical distribution, in drug delivery and target engagement across different tumor types. Rosenthal said this indicates that the dense stromal architecture, or the noncancerous tissue surrounding a tumor, acts as a physical barrier to keep drugs out of the tumor.

"This approach allows us to examine how the drug distributes within the tumor, the cell types with which it interacts, how strongly it engages its molecular target and how the architecture of the tumor microenvironment shapes its delivery and activity," Rosenthal added.

Related Stories

Panitumumab-IRDye800CW, a drug used in Phase 1 clinical trials that were considered in SSP research, is an antibody under investigation for application in fluorescence-guided surgery. Rosenthal has helped navigate his department along the cutting edge of fluorescence imaging in cancer research, treatment and surgery.

"By directly measuring drug delivery at the site of targeted antibody therapy, SSP can distinguish tumor regions that are biologically unresponsive from those that are simply underexposed to the agent," said Rosenthal. "We hope additional study in larger sample sizes of patients can help further validate the application of SSP to identify barriers to drug efficacy."

This research was supported by National Institutes of Health grants R01CA239257, R01CA266233 and R01CA279249.

Source:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Lu, G., et al. (2026). Single-cell spatial pharmacobiology identifies conserved stromal barriers to therapeutic antibody delivery in human solid tumors. Nature Biotechnology. DOI: 10.1038/s41587-026-03152-x. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-026-03152-x

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pediatric experts reveal the 10 research areas set to shape child health
New computational pipeline improves effectiveness of pan-Ebola neutralizing antibodies
New monoclonal antibody shows promise for preventing Lyme disease
Data management challenges in scientific research
Why AI tools need clearer guardrails in high-stakes health research
Why do the deadliest cancers still get less NIH research funding?
How antibody-drug conjugates are redefining targeted cancer therapy
Fred Hutch scientists reach crucial milestone in blocking Epstein Barr virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Could a simple milk habit help prevent strokes? New research points to potential benefits