Antibody fragment offers safer alternative for Alzheimer disease treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB)Jun 5 2026

In 2025, the European Medicines Agency approved two antibodies for Alzheimer's disease: lecanemab (LeqembiTM, from Biogen) and donanemab (KisunlaTM, from Eli Lilly and Company), both based on immunotherapy (the use of molecules from the immune system to treat diseases). These antibodies, obtained in the laboratory, act against the Aβ peptide, a protein fragment that accumulates in the brain of patients with Alzheimer's disease. The fact that the immune system eliminates this protein helps slow the characteristic cognitive decline of the disease.

These two antibodies are the first disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's. They stop and, in some cases, even partially reverse this devastating condition. However, a frequent and characteristic side effect of these drugs is cerebral bleeding, detectable by magnetic resonance. The brain does not have the molecules and cells that make up the systemic immune system, so the entry of antibodies into the brain is not desirable under healthy conditions, although it is necessary for these treatments to be effective. The incidence of bleeding in clinical trials ranged from 10 to 27% of treated patients, with a particularly high incidence in individuals carrying a specific apolipoprotein allele: the APOEε4 allele. In Europe, these treatments can only be administered to people with one or no copy of the APOEε4 allele, a genetic variant associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer's.

The Protein Design and Immunotherapy group at the UAB, led by the Chair Professor Sandra Villegas from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, has been working for years with the hypothesis that full-length antibodies could be unsafe for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, since they recruit systemic immune system cells into the brain. This undesirable recruitment can disrupt the blood-brain barrier and cause bleeding.

That is why we designed the monocatenary antibody fragment (scFv-h3D6) targeting the Aβ peptide, which does not have the region responsible for recruiting these immune cells, and we have broadly demonstrated its efficacy at the molecular, cellular and cognitive scale in mice."

Professor Sandra Villegas, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UAB

Now, in collaboration with , Dr Silvia Lope-Piedrafita, a researcher from the UAB expert in magnetic resonance, and Dr Mar Hernández-Guillamon, a researcher from the Vall d'Hebron Research Institute expert in the APP23 mouse model, the group has used magnetic resonance imaging to visualize the bleeding caused by the full-length antibody bapineuzumab, from which the developed fragment derives, and compare it to the effects of administering only the antibody fragment. The results notably show that the bleeding does not occur when administering the antibody fragment, while therapeutic effects are maintained.

Therefore, concludes Professor Villegas, "the work shows that antibody fragments can offer a safer alternative than intact antibodies, which paves the way for new research into an effective and safe drug for Alzheimer's disease." 

Source:

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB)

Journal reference:

Lope-Piedrafita, S., et al. (2025). ScFv-h3D6 Prevents Bapineuzumab-Induced Hemorrhagic Events in the APP23 Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease. Biomolecules. DOI: 10.3390/biom15111602. https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/15/11/1602

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High affinity for immune receptors predicts antibody drug associated anaphylaxis risk
New computational pipeline improves effectiveness of pan-Ebola neutralizing antibodies
Bio‑Techne and Refeyn close critical gap in bispecific antibody and biosimilar characterization
How antibody-drug conjugates are redefining targeted cancer therapy
Antibody feedback reshapes B cell selection during immune response
New antibody therapy promotes nerve regeneration after spinal cord injury
New platform identifies barriers to therapeutic antibody delivery in solid tumors
Fred Hutch scientists reach crucial milestone in blocking Epstein Barr virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sino Biological launches XPressMAX™ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit, accelerating AI-powered high-throughput antibody drug discovery