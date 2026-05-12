New antibody therapy promotes nerve regeneration after spinal cord injury

An international research group recently demonstrated that the antibody NG101 promotes the regeneration of damaged spinal cord tissue. Now, under the leadership of scientists at the University of Zurich and Balgrist University Hospital, the group has revealed for the first time how the therapy actually works. With a boost from this novel antibody, new nerve fibers form functional connections once again, allowing patients to become more independent.

Spinal cord injuries – often caused by sports or traffic accidents – can result in tetraplegia or paraplegia and severely limit independence. In late 2024, an international research group led by the University of Zurich (UZH) and Balgrist University Hospital completed a multinational clinical trial in which patients with acute spinal cord injuries were successfully treated with the novel antibody NG101. The results showed that NG101 accelerates the regression of spinal cord lesions and preserves existing nerve tissue.

Antibody neutralizes unhelpful protein

Discovered at UZH roughly 30 years ago, NG101 targets the protein Nogo-A, which is found in the sheaths of nerve fibers in the spinal cord and brain. This protein blocks the healing of damaged nerve fibers in the spinal cord following acute injury. By neutralizing Nogo-A, NG101 removes this barrier to growth and healing, thereby boosting nerve fiber regeneration and supporting the functional regeneration of spinal cord tissue.

Visible results in the spinal cord

The research team's latest study has revealed another critical piece of the puzzle.

In our new study, we were able to use advanced imaging methods to show for the first time how this antibody therapy works directly in the spinal cord." Patrick Freund, UZH professor and head of the Spinal Cord Injury Center at Balgrist University Hospital

The magnetic resonance imaging data revealed two important effects. First, spinal cord injuries healed more quickly in the presence of NG101, which suggests that nerve fibers were able to regenerate in the tissue surrounding the injury. Second, the loss of nerve tissue slowed down considerably and was offset by the regrowth of new nerve fibers. Previous animal experiments conducted by the researchers had already established how critical this stage is. This is due to newly formed nerve fibers needing to find a way to navigate across or around the injury site in order to restore the pathways linking the brain and the spinal cord.

New connections to peripheral nerves

The group's latest findings suggest that it is precisely this process that is supported by NG101. "This allows surviving and newly regenerated nerve fibers to re-establish connections with the spinal cord centers that control the hand, arm and leg nerves," says Freund, who led the study. "These connections are essential for relaying signals from the brain to the muscles." For some patients, this means a greater chance of recovering arm and hand function.

NG101 not only improves the function of the spinal cord but has also been shown to alter its structure, which supports the regeneration of nerve tissue. This marks an important step toward new, effective treatments for spinal cord injuries. "We are now able to visualize the effect of the therapy early on and in an objective way," says Freund. "This opens up the possibility of using future treatments more strategically and conducting a more reliable evaluation of their outcomes."