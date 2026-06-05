American Heart Association introduces new certification for stroke coordinators

Stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability in the United States, underscoring the need for effective, coordinated evidence–based care across hospitals and health systems. To support healthcare professionals in the critical role of treating stroke patients, the American Heart Association (Association), devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has introduced a Stroke Coordinator Certification. This latest professional certification recognizes advanced expertise in managing stroke programs, ensuring adherence to clinical standards and driving quality improvements in care for individuals who have experienced a stroke.

Certified stroke coordinators play a central role in ensuring their healthcare systems are reducing length of stay, lowering in-hospital mortality and decreasing 30-day readmissions for people who have experienced a stroke, according to the Association's Get With The Guidelines® registry. This certification equips professionals with the knowledge and skills to lead interdisciplinary teams, implement evidence-based protocols and leverage data for continuous improvement, ultimately transforming care.

Caring for patients who have experienced a stroke is a responsibility that impacts lives every day and requires strong clinical knowledge and leadership. Stroke coordinators ensure not only timely treatment, but also the highest quality of care across the continuum. This certification gives coordinators the tools and confidence to lead programs that improve outcomes, strengthen systems and expand awareness. It's a game changer for professionals who want to make a real difference." Dena Brown, MBA, MSN, RN, SCRN, CMSRN, American Heart Association, American Stroke Association volunteer and Enterprise Stroke System Director, Cleveland Clinic

Benefits for stroke coordinators and managers

Professional recognition: verifies expertise in stroke program leadership and quality improvement.

Career development: Supports advancement into program leadership and quality roles within hospitals and stroke networks.

Organizational impact: Contributes to measurable improvements in patient care, system performance and adherence to evidence-based guidelines.

This certification is the latest individual professional certification offering in the Certified Professional by the American Heart Association (CPAHA) science-based portfolio, which currently includes telehealth, telehealth stroke, tobacco treatment and digital health in cardiac care. This offering aims to set the gold standard for individual professional credentials in healthcare.

"This certification is about more than professional recognition, it's about empowering leaders in stroke care to make measurable improvements in patient outcomes," said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., FAHA, volunteer member of the American Heart Association Center for Telehealth Expert Panel, American Stroke Association, senior vice president and chief digital health officer of Yale New Haven Health and associate dean of digital strategy and transformation at Yale School of Medicine. "By validating expertise in program development, clinical knowledge and quality improvement, we're helping healthcare professionals elevate the standard of care for stroke patients everywhere."

Candidates must have at least two years of experience as a stroke coordinator, dedicating 50% or more of their time to stroke program responsibilities.

Enrollment is open through the Association's Professional Education Hub. The certification process includes evidence-based online education, live remote-proctored assessment and credentialing valid for three years.

The American Stroke Association is a division of the Heart Association dedicated to reducing death and disability from stroke. It advances the Heart Association's mission through stroke‑specific research, systems of care, public education and support for survivors and caregivers.