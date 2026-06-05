Can Pilates improve heart and metabolic health in a month?

A short Pilates program was linked to improvements in heart health, blood sugar control, and stress-related biomarkers, with older women showing some of the strongest physiological responses.

Study: Effects of a 4-Week Pilates Program on Cardiovascular, Metabolic, and Neuroendocrine Responses in Previously Sedentary Adult Women: An Age-Stratified Longitudinal Study. Image credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock.com

A 4-week Pilates program may improve cardiovascular, metabolic, and neuroendocrine responses in previously sedentary women, according to a new study published in the journal Life.

How Pilates supports physical and mental health

Pilates is a complete mind-body exercise intervention known to improve physical fitness, balance, postural control, muscular endurance, mental well-being, and quality of life across diverse populations. It has received significant attention in physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and preventive health settings for its range of physical and psychological benefits.

Pilates approaches are fundamentally grounded in six principles: breathing, concentration, control, precision, centering, and flow. Existing evidence indicates that regular Pilates practice not only increases physical fitness but also improves mental well-being by reducing emotional distress.

Given the well-documented evidence of the physical and mental benefits of various mind–body exercise interventions, this study aimed to investigate the effects of a 4-week structured Pilates program on cardiovascular, metabolic, anthropometric, and neuroendocrine responses in previously sedentary adult women.

Sedentary women completed four weeks of Pilates

This longitudinal study included 30 sedentary women, stratified into two age groups: 30–40 years and 50–60 years. All participants followed a standardized, supervised Pilates program designed to induce progressive physiological adaptation. The intervention duration was 4 weeks, with three sessions per week, each lasting 50–60 minutes.

Participants’ resting heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), abdominal circumference, fasting blood glucose, and serum cortisol (stress hormone) were assessed at baseline and after completion of the intervention.

Pilates improved multiple health measures in women

The 4-week Pilates program was associated with improvements in cardiovascular, metabolic, anthropometric, and neuroendocrine measures, although not all changes were statistically significant within each age group.

In the younger age group, significant reductions in heart rate, blood pressure, BMI, and fasting blood glucose were observed after the 4-week intervention. The post-intervention reduction in blood pressure was significantly greater in the older age group than in the younger age group. The older-age-group participants also experienced a greater reduction in glucose and cortisol levels after the intervention than the younger-age-group participants.

The correlation analysis revealed significant associations between cardiovascular, metabolic, and neuroendocrine adaptations, particularly between heart rate and blood pressure responses in the younger group, and between BMI and fasting glucose changes in the older group.

Pilates may support cardiometabolic and stress regulation

The study highlights findings supporting Pilates as a potentially useful multidimensional exercise intervention for cardiometabolic health and stress regulation. Specifically, the study reveals that a 4-week Pilates program is associated with favorable cardiovascular, metabolic, anthropometric, and neuroendocrine adaptations in previously sedentary women.

Between the 30–40 years and 50–60 years age groups, a significantly greater reduction in blood pressure was observed in the older age group, which may be due to a higher cardiometabolic burden at baseline, thereby conferring greater potential for improvement after the intervention.

Similarly, a comparatively greater reduction in fasting glucose and cortisol levels observed in older participants suggests that individuals with higher baseline metabolic and neuroendocrine dysfunction may benefit more from structured exercise interventions such as Pilates.

Although Pilates is known to improve body composition by increasing energy expenditure and neuromuscular activation, and by improving adherence to healthy behaviors, the researchers think that the magnitude of BMI reduction observed over four weeks is unlikely to be explained by Pilates training alone. Instead, they believe the observed change is due to the combined effects of Pilates and dietary modifications, as participants were instructed to avoid alcohol, sugar-containing products, and sugar-sweetened beverages during the intervention period.

In the younger age group, the observed correlation between heart rate and blood pressure suggests coordinated cardiovascular responses following Pilates intervention. Similarly, the observed negative correlation between cortisol and blood pressure and positive correlation between cortisol and BMI suggest that neuroendocrine adaptation may be closely linked to cardiovascular and anthropometric regulation following the intervention.

In the older age group, the observed positive association between BMI and fasting glucose highlights the relationship between adiposity and metabolic regulation. Similarly, the observed positive correlation between blood pressure and BMI suggests that improvements in vascular regulation may be associated with reductions in body mass.

Overall, the study findings indicate that Pilates-induced physiological adaptations involve interconnected cardiovascular, anthropometric, metabolic, and neuroendocrine mechanisms, with distinct age-dependent response patterns.

Short-term findings require longer-term confirmation

The study lacks internal validity and a definitive causal inference due to the absence of a non-experimental control group. Furthermore, the relatively small sample size reduces statistical power and limits the generalizability of the findings. The authors also noted that cortisol was assessed using a single morning fasting measurement, which limits conclusions about broader hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis regulation.

Larger-scale studies with longer follow-up periods are required in the future to more conclusively establish the causal association between Pilates training and physiological adaptation.

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