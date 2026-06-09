Immune cell defects may drive celiac disease development

New research from the Snow Centre for Immune Health is challenging long-held assumptions about autoimmune disease, revealing that celiac disease may be driven not just by an overactive immune system, but by subtle defects in how immune cells function.

Published in Immunology & Cell Biology, the study found consistent shifts in immune cell behaviour in people with celiac disease – differences that may appear long before symptoms develop.

Researchers identified distinct patterns in early immune responses that could help predict autoimmune risk and support more personalised monitoring and care in future.

At a glance

New study shows people with celiac disease showed small but consistent differences in immune cell function, indicating risk may be linked to how the immune system behaves even before symptoms develop.

people with celiac disease showed small but consistent differences in immune cell function, indicating risk may be linked to how the immune system behaves even before symptoms develop. CD4 helper T cells displayed weaker signalling, slower activation and reduced survival – challenging the idea that autoimmunity is simply an overactive immune response.

These findings may extend beyond celiac disease, offering insight into a broader range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

The new study was led by Dr Vanessa Bryant, Professor Phil Hodgkin and Dr Susanne Heinzel with clinical expertise from Snow Centre Director, Professor Jason Tye-Din.

The research examined a type of immune cell known as CD4 helper T cells, which coordinate immune responses, fight infection and support antibody production.

"Our assay is a bit like winding up a toy and letting it go to see how long it runs and what tricks it performs.

"Our method reveals how well T cells read and store their activation signals to maintain their 'momentum' once the original stimulus is gone. and whether people with autoimmune disease have built-in differences in how their cells function."

Measuring immune 'momentum'

To explore this, researchers used the centre's pioneering Cyton2 Cell Timer model, which tracks immune cell activity over time.

The aim was to track the T‑cell "momentum". Rather than continuously stimulating cells, as most laboratory tests do, the team briefly activated them, then removed all signals to observe what happened next.

This allowed us to see how cells behave once the initial push has stopped. It reveals properties that are harder to detect under constant stimulation." Dr. Vanessa Bryant, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

The team measured how cells divided, survived and produced key signalling molecules, building a detailed picture of early immune behavior.

Dr Bryant said this approach is an entirely unique way to measure immune responses, giving researchers new insights into how they can go awry.

"Understanding these early defects could lead to better ways to predict risk, monitor disease, and eventually develop treatments that restore healthy immune balance, not just manage symptoms through a gluten‑free diet."

A surprising result

Contrary to expectations, immune cells from people with celiac disease were not simply overactive. Instead, they showed weaker responses.

The study found CD4 helper T cells from people with celiac disease:

produced less interleukin-2, a key immune signalling molecule

entered cell division more slowly

were less likely to survive

"These differences were subtle but remarkably consistent," said Dr Bryant.

Notably, the same pattern appeared regardless of sex or whether individuals were newly diagnosed or managing the condition with a gluten-free diet.

"This tells us the effect isn't simply driven by inflammation or diet," said Dr Bryant. "It suggests an underlying difference that may be linked to genetic risk."

Potential beyond one disease

Although the study focused on celiac disease, the findings may have broader relevance.

Autoimmune diseases affect around five per cent of the population, and many share overlapping genetic risk factors.

"If autoimmune risk is partly built into how immune cells behave from the start, this could change how we think about early detection," said Dr Bryant.

While this approach is a research tool rather than a clinical test, it opens the door to combining genetic information with functional immune measurements to better predict disease risk.

A shift in how immune health is viewed

Professor Tye-Din said the study highlights the power of the Snow Centre's Cyton 'cell-timer' model to uncover hidden patterns in immune function.

"This gives us a new way to understand immune behaviour in greater detail. My hope is that these fundamental insights will eventually translate into clinically useful tools to inform assessments of disease risk."

Rather than focusing only on immune cells that directly damage tissues, the study highlights the importance of cells that regulate and sustain immune responses.

"Although these helper cells aren't always the main focus in autoimmune research, they may hold important clues to why disease develops in some people and not others," said Professor Tye‑Din.

The team is now investigating whether similar immune patterns exist in other autoimmune conditions, and how early in life these differences appear.

"Our long‑term goal is to understand autoimmune risk well enough that we can act earlier – potentially even before disease begins," said Professor Tye-Din.