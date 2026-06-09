Injectable semaglutide may improve fertility outcomes in PMOS

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Colorado AnschutzJun 9 2026

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz have published a proof-of-concept study in Fertility and Sterility demonstrating that injectable semaglutide may offer meaningful reproductive benefits for women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The report is the first to examine how injectable semaglutide may improve reproductive outcomes in women with PMOS while also addressing obesity and metabolic dysfunction. Researchers evaluated participants enrolled in the ongoing CU Anschutz-led RESTORE clinical trial, which is investigating the role of semaglutide in restoring ovulation and improving reproductive health in adolescents and adults with PMOS.

Women with PMOS frequently face a frustrating choice between treatments that target reproductive symptoms and those that address metabolic health. Our early findings suggest injectable semaglutide may have the potential to improve both, offering a more comprehensive approach to care. This medication is incredibly promising when someone responds with 10% weight loss."

Melanie Cree, MD, PhD, professor at CU Anschutz and first author of the report

Cree is also a pediatric endocrinologist at Children's Hospital Colorado.

PMOS is a complex endocrine and metabolic disorder characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, elevated testosterone levels, infertility risk and increased rates of obesity and cardiometabolic disease. Existing therapies such as metformin and hormonal contraceptives often fail to adequately address both reproductive and metabolic complications simultaneously.

Related Stories

The proof-of-concept analysis focused on a subset of participants aged 12–35 years who achieved at least 10% body weight loss during treatment. According to investigators, reproductive improvements emerged earlier than expected during the trial, prompting the team to report preliminary findings while the larger study remains ongoing.

"What makes this work particularly important is that it focuses specifically on women with PMOS receiving injectable semaglutide," says Cree. "Although GLP-1 medications have transformed obesity treatment, there remains a significant need for rigorous data examining how these therapies affect fertility and reproductive function in this population."

The RESTORE study is currently evaluating semaglutide treatment in girls and women with PMOS and obesity, with the overarching goal of determining whether weight loss and metabolic improvements can restore ovulation and improve reproductive outcomes. The trial continues to enroll and follow participants.

The authors note that the current publication represents an early proof-of-concept analysis and that larger, longer-term studies will be needed to confirm the durability of the reproductive benefits observed. However, the findings provide encouraging evidence that injectable semaglutide may emerge as a promising therapeutic option for women with PMOS seeking improvements in both metabolic and reproductive health.

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz

Journal reference:

Cree, M. G., et al. (2026). Weight Loss Associated with Semaglutide Use is Linked to Improved Reproductive Measures in PMOS: a Proof-Of-Concept Analysis. Fertility and Sterility. DOI: 10.1016/j.fertnstert.2026.06.002. https://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282(26)00478-4/abstract

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Semaglutide as a promising new treatment for alcohol use disorder
Researchers discover how overpopulation reduces fertility
Semaglutide significantly reduces obesity in treatment-resistant young adults
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty outperforms oral semaglutide in short-term weight loss
Study uncovers a biological link between chronic oral inflammation and female fertility
Semaglutide shows sustained weight loss benefits in older adults
Fertility challenges may influence children's behavioral and developmental outcomes
Semaglutide helps patients who gain weight after bariatric surgery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Once-daily orforglipron helps preserve weight loss after semaglutide or tirzepatide