Study identifies immune pathway driving long-term concussion damage

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) - even mild concussions - may trigger a chain reaction in the brain that disrupts neuronal communication, long-term memory, and cognition, according to University of California, Riverside research investigating how the brain's immune system responds after injury.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, identifies a novel interaction between an innate immune receptor in the brain called toll-like receptor 4, or TLR4, and an enzyme called MMP-9 after brain injury. In normal conditions, MMP-9 activity plays an important role in remodeling neuronal connections and the brain's extracellular matrix, the structural scaffold surrounding neurons.

Deepak Subramanian, an assistant professional researcher in the Department of Molecular, Cell and Systems Biology and the study's corresponding author said the findings show that TLR4 activation after a concussive brain injury enhances MMP-9 activity downstream.

"Brain injury activates TLR4 in neurons," he said. "TLR4 signaling causes MMP-9 levels to increase. Increased MMP-9 alters how neurons talk to each other, resulting in heightened network excitability associated with seizures and impaired cognition. This direct connection between neuronal TLR4 and MMP-9 in the injured brain is the crucial link."

The research used both rat and mouse models of mild-to-moderate concussive brain injury. The scientists observed that levels of both TLR4 and MMP-9 were upregulated rapidly after injury. But when researchers blocked TLR4 signaling - either pharmacologically in rats or genetically in mice - MMP-9 levels remained unchanged.

"That told us TLR4 is upstream of MMP-9," Subramanian said. "By recruiting an enzyme that destabilizes neuronal communication, the immune receptor is driving the changes in neuronal activity patterns. This is important because it has been a puzzle to understand how the immune signaling can alter neuronal function; our finding directly addresses this question."

The team also found that blocking either TLR4 signaling or MMP-9 activity limited changes in brain circuits disrupted after injury. Normally, healthy brain function depends on a precise balance between excitatory and inhibitory signaling. After trauma, that balance can break down, creating unstable and overly excitable networks.

"When inhibition drops or excitation becomes excessive, the network activity patterns lose precision," Subramanian said. "Instead of meaningful communication, you get excessive noise across the network, which interferes with learning, memory formation, and recall."

The researchers found the animals with TBI showed reduced synaptic plasticity - the brain's ability to strengthen or reorganize neural connections during learning. Consequently, injured animals showed deficits in spatial memory in behavioral tests conducted one month later. To the researchers' surprise, animals treated with TLR4 or MMP-9 inhibitors early after brain injury performed significantly better.

The findings suggest that early intervention targeting this pathway after brain injury could influence long-term neurological outcomes. In the study, treatments were administered to the animals within 48 hours after injury, but benefits were still measurable one month later.

"The timing is critical," Subramanian said. "There's a narrow window after brain injury where intervention may shape long-term outcomes."

Current TBI treatments primarily focus on immediate symptom management rather than halting the progressive, underlying brain damage. This study isolates a highly specific, therapeutic target (the TLR4–MMP-9 axis) that can be intercepted in the critical window immediately following a concussion or head trauma to prevent lifelong neurological consequences.

"In a fascinating twist, we find that TLR4 isn't just a 'bad guy.' In healthy, uninjured brains, TLR4 acts as a homeostatic regulator - a stabilizer keeping brain activity balanced," said co-corresponding author Viji Santhakumar, a professor of molecular, cell and systems biology in whose lab the research was conducted.

Paradoxically, when the researchers blocked TLR4 signaling in healthy subjects, it caused memory issues and brain hyperexcitability.

"By identifying that the TLR4-MMP-9 pathway is activated exclusively after injury, we hope to move closer to pathway-specific preventive treatments without impacting normal brain function," Santhakumar said.

Subramanian said the study also highlights the importance of taking all head injuries seriously, including mild concussions often associated with sports or falls, especially with the increase in the number of young people riding scooters without a helmet.

"Even mild concussions can internally trigger long-term changes in the brain," he said.

The researchers caution that therapeutic targeting of immune signaling remains complex because both TLR4 and MMP-9 appear to play important roles in normal brain function as well.

"These systems operate within a very narrow Goldilocks zone," Subramanian said. "Too much activation is harmful, but too little is also harmful because TLR4 and MMP-9 are necessary for normal brain plasticity and stability."

The next phase of the research will focus on identifying the downstream molecular targets of MMP-9.

"We would like to understand the molecular underpinnings of the biological 'switch' that converts the stabilizing influence of TLR4 to an abnormal disruptive force after brain injury, and how these processes impact learning and memory," Santhakumar said.

The study was funded primarily by the U.S. Department of Defense, with additional support from the National Institutes of Health and American Epilepsy Society.

Santhakumar and Subramanian were joined in the study by Erick Contreras, Laura Dovek, Razieh Jaberi, and Iryna M. Ethell. Two UCR undergraduate researchers, Emmanuel Greene and Ysabelle K. Lao, also contributed to the study.