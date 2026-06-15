Social comparisons may undermine happiness and life satisfaction

New research is shedding light on how comparing ourselves to others affects happiness and life satisfaction.

Led by McGill University researchers, the study shows that people who feel worse off financially than their peers are more likely to report signs of languishing, even when their actual income is similar.

Languishing refers to feeling stuck or disconnected. The term was popularized during the COVID-19 pandemic to describe the sense of emptiness and stagnation many felt. Since then, it has gained traction in research to understand mental health beyond clinical illness.

An analysis of data from more than 200,000 people across 22 countries found those who felt poorer than others scored lower on measures of happiness, health, meaning and purpose, relationships and financial stability. These patterns persisted one year later, regardless of income.

To understand this, consider two people earning the same income, say the researchers. One is surrounded by colleagues who earn about the same and feels reasonably well off. The other is surrounded by colleagues who earn considerably more and feels like they are falling behind.

No matter how much you have, if you feel worse off than the people you compare yourself to, you are less likely to flourish. The constant upward comparisons can erode how grounded and purposeful people feel." Frank Elgar, lead author, Professor in McGill's School of Population and Global Health

Effects strongest in young people

The negative effects were strongest among young people, particularly young women.

"Our findings relate to growing concerns about young people having more anxiety, weaker social connections and more uncertainty about the future," Elgar said. "Languishing and inequality may help explain part of what is going on."

While the study did not examine social media directly, Elgar says the findings echo concerns about the constant comparisons it fuels.

"We are always looking up the social ladder," said Elgar. "What can help is to appreciate what you have, shift your perspective and get involved with your community."