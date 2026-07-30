Program introduces Florida students to virology and pandemic preparedness

Thirty outstanding high school students from 18 communities across Florida arrived in Tampa last week for the Global Virus Network (GVN) Global Guardians for Pandemic Preparedness Program, curious about viruses and considering careers in science. Five days later, they left with something even more valuable: an understanding of the importance of virology and its role in public health and pandemic preparedness. All left inspired by how the science of viruses is indispensable to protecting mankind.

Hosted July 20-24, the 2026 Global Guardians for Pandemic Preparedness brought together 30 exceptional high school students for an immersive experience unlike any other program. Created by the GVN, with the support of the University of South Florida (USF) Youth Experiences, the week opened doors that most students have never had the opportunity to walk through. Rather than simply learning about science, they experienced what it feels like to be part of the scientific community.

The experience also showcased the growing partnership between GVN and USF, which is home to GVN's international headquarters. Throughout the week, participants moved between research laboratories, hospitals and public health agencies, experiencing firsthand how discoveries move from the laboratory to the clinic and ultimately to the communities they serve. The group visited the USF Health Institute for Translational Virology & Innovation (ITVI), a GVN Center of Excellence; Tampa General Hospital's microbiology labs; the Florida Bureau of Public Health Laboratories, Tampa Branch; and the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. Along the way, they met scientists, physicians and public health professionals whose work often happens behind the scenes but plays a vital role in protecting communities.

The program included collaboration among faculty and staff across USF and USF Health, whose commitment to research, education and innovation helped bring the immersive experience to life.

Students learned how outbreaks unfold, why vaccines matter, how mosquitoes spread disease and the critical role virologists play in global public health. Equally important, they discovered that communication, collaboration and public trust can be as essential to protecting lives as science itself.

In one session, attendees worked through an outbreak simulation, debating difficult decisions that public health leaders face when information is incomplete and time is short. In another, they examined how misinformation spreads online and discussed the responsibility scientists and communicators share in building public trust. They learned about mosquito and animal research, explored laboratories and listened as investigators described the questions that keep them searching for answers every day.

For many participants, those moments changed how they viewed science. Some arrived interested in medicine. Others were considering careers in law, education or public policy. For many, the week became a career exploration unlike any they had experienced, introducing them to paths in research, epidemiology, biotechnology, public health and science communication that they had never considered.

"This camp confirmed for me that this is the kind of space I want to be in," one student wrote. Another said the program helped them realize that infectious disease physicians can play important roles not only in patient care but also in public health and policy.

One of the week's highlights was spending time with GVN co-founder and ITVI founding director Robert C. Gallo, MD, whose discoveries helped define modern virology. Rather than focusing only on scientific breakthroughs, he encouraged students to stay curious, embrace difficult questions and understand that scientific discovery depends on persistence and collaboration.

The world will always face new viruses. The question is whether enough people understand them. If this program inspires even a few students to pursue science or public health, we've accomplished something important. Every participant left better prepared to understand the challenges we'll face together." Robert C. Gallo, MD, GVN co-founder and ITVI founding director

The enthusiasm participants displayed throughout the week was matched by measurable learning gains. Pre- and post-program assessments showed a statistically significant increase in knowledge, and nearly every participant said they would recommend the program to a friend. The most popular sessions ranged from vaccine science and retroviruses to outbreak simulations and the gut-brain connection. The tours left equally strong impressions. One student described the visit to the Florida Bureau of Public Health Laboratories as eye-opening, revealing how quickly a quiet laboratory can become the center of a public health response. Another said what stood out most was not only the research but the welcoming scientific community they encountered.

The program concluded with a graduation ceremony attended by USF President Moez Limayem, PhD, who joined GVN CEO Mathew Evins in presenting graduation certificates to each participant before speaking with many of the students about their interests, future college plans and career aspirations. Those conversations reflected the breadth of interests the program had sparked, from medicine and microbiology to public health, biomedical sciences, science communication and public policy.

"What struck me most was not just how bright these students are, but how genuinely excited they were to learn," President Limayem said. "Their curiosity was infectious, and every conversation reflected a desire to ask questions, explore new ideas and make a difference. Programs like Global Guardians help young people discover what's possible, and that's exactly why our partnership with the Global Virus Network is so meaningful."

As the students headed home, many carried more than a certificate. They left with a broader understanding of how scientific discovery, public health and communication work together to protect communities. Several said the experience strengthened their interest in attending USF, while others described seeing career possibilities they had never previously considered.

That may be the program's greatest lesson.

Pandemic preparedness is not the work of one laboratory, one hospital or one profession. It is a shared effort built on collaboration, curiosity and a commitment to improving lives. Through this innovative program, 30 students caught a glimpse of that future and, perhaps, discovered their place in it.

What began as a pilot program in Tampa just one year ago has quickly grown into a statewide initiative. Building on that momentum, GVN plans to expand Global Guardians nationally next year and internationally the following year, creating opportunities for more students to explore virology, public health and biomedical research. As the program grows, GVN also hopes to establish scholarships to broaden access and inspire talented young people from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in science, medicine and public health. Preparing for tomorrow's pandemics begins by investing in today's young people.