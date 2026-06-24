Study sheds light on why red meat may worsen inflammatory bowel disease

New research sheds light on why red meat may worsen inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) - and how other protein sources could help protect the gut.

In a new study published to publish in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology, researchers found that mice fed a beef-based diet developed the most severe intestinal inflammation. At the same time, those consuming pea protein showed only mild symptoms.

IBD cases have risen in the U.S. and worldwide over recent decades, alongside increased consumption of animal protein, including red meat. Previous studies have linked red meat intake to a higher risk of developing or relapsing IBD, but the biological reasons have remained unclear.

Alternatives could help protect the gut. While evidence-based dietary guidance for IBD remains limited, scientists found that mice fed a beef-protein diet developed the most severe intestinal inflammation. In contrast, those consuming pea protein experienced only mild symptoms.

To better understand this link, researchers tested diets containing different protein sources - including beef, eggs, dairy, soy, and pea - across multiple IBD models. In each case, beef protein led to more severe inflammation, while pea protein resulted in the least severe inflammation. These findings were consistent across models and independent of sex.

The study suggests that protein source plays a key role in shaping gut health. Differences in inflammation appear to be driven by how gut microbes interact with the intestinal barrier and bile acids - processes that can either promote or reduce inflammation.

These findings highlight the potential for diet, particularly choices centered on protein source, to help manage IBD. They may also inform future dietary guidance aimed at reducing disease risk and severity.